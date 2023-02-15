Roman Reigns announced for major WWE event next month

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in WWE right now. Hence, it is not surprising that the company would want to showcase him as many times as possible on its shows. Despite being a SmackDown Superstar, The Tribal Chief is set to appear on an episode of RAW next month.

Roman Reigns has been added to the March 20 edition of RAW, which will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The official Twitter account of the Enterprise Center made the announcement. You can check out the tweet below:

The Head of the Table will take on Sami Zayn in the main event of Elimination Chamber in Montreal. The match will be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and the winner will go on to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

The last time fans got to see the leader of the Bloodline on the red brand was during the 'Trial of Sami Zayn' segment on the January 23, 2023 episode of RAW. His last match on the red brand came all the way back in July when The Bloodline's Usos and Roman Reigns defeated the Street Profits and Matt Riddle.

Seth Rollins had his say on the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins has a storied past with both the Undisputed Universal Champion as well as Cody Rhodes. The Architect recently spoke about their upcoming match at WrestleMania 39.

"I don’t know the answer to that question, man [if Cody Rhodes is the one to dethrone Reigns]. It’s very hard for me to look at that match unbiased, I think. I want that match, I want that spot, I want that title, and to not have it, there’s a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it, so it’s difficult for me to analyze," said Seth Rollins. (H/T Post Wrestling)

The Visionary went on to call their impending match generational.

"I will say you’re looking at two — a rock and a hard place, you know? You’ve got Roman Reigns, who’s on an incredible run, but you’ve got Cody Rhodes, who’s riding a lot of momentum," explained Seth Rollins. "It’s gonna be a generational main event of WrestleMania. Again, hard for me to feel any way but slighted by it, so that is what it is."

The former Shield members squared off at Royal Rumble 2022, where Seth Rollins emerged victorious via disqualification. A future rematch could be on the cards after WrestleMania.

