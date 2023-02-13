"I want that match" - 36-year-old star feels "slighted" that he isn't facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

After defeating Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble Match to earn the shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While several fans and wrestlers are excited about the match, one WWE Superstar feels he should have gotten the shot instead. Seth Rollins has claimed there's "salt in the wound" when talking about Reigns vs. Rhodes, as he wanted to main event The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Rollins said it was hard to talk about the match. He was initially asked if Cody Rhodes would defeat Roman Reigns.

Check out what he said:

"I don’t know the answer to that question, man (if Cody Rhodes is the one to dethrone Roman Reigns). It’s very hard for me to look at that match unbiased, I think. I want that match, I want that spot, I want that title, and to not have it, there’s a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it, so it’s difficult for me to analyze," said Seth Rollins. (H/T Post Wrestling)

While he wanted to be in that spot, The Visionary did have some nice words for Reigns and Rhodes. Rollins described their upcoming WrestleMania match as "generational" while reiterating he feels slighted that he wasn't in The American Nightmare's position:

"I will say you’re looking at two — a rock and a hard place, you know? You’ve got Roman Reigns, who’s on an incredible run, but you’ve got Cody Rhodes, who’s riding a lot of momentum," explained Seth Rollins. "It’s gonna be a generational main event of WrestleMania. Again, hard for me to feel any way but slighted by it, so that is what it is," he added.

The four-time WWE world champion will likely face Logan Paul at The Show of Shows after recently sharing his feelings about the internet sensation.

Seth Rollins has unfinished business with both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in WWE

No matter who wins at WrestleMania 39, Seth could be next in line for a world title shot. He has a history with both of WWE's biggest current stars.

The Visionary assaulted Cody Rhodes one night after their brutal Hell in a Cell Match in June 2022, which saw The American Nightmare win despite suffering from a gruesome injury. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns last January, albeit by disqualification.

The former Shield brothers faced off for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in 2022, with the issue yet to be fully resolved. Seth Rollins would have been a great alternative to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Do you think Seth Rollins should have won the 2023 Royal Rumble Match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

