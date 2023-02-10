"Nobody gets along with him" - Seth Rollins blasts top WWE Superstar, says he's got no respect for him

Seth Rollins has once again blasted WWE Superstar and famous YouTube personality Logan Paul for being selfish.

The Maverick made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik. He officially signed a multi-year contract with WWE in June 2022 and has wrestled multiple matches since then, the most recent being the 2023 men's Royal Rumble.

Over the last few weeks, Seth Rollins has slammed Logan Paul for not caring about the business and being selfish.

During a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio, The Visionary claimed that nobody in the locker room gets along with Logan Paul. He further questioned whether Logan is here to help the business or just s*ck the fanbase and make money for himself.

"Nobody gets along with him. Does anybody like Logan Paul? He's a personality and he's out there. And look, he's a hustler. But our industry is built on passion. It is built on people who love it, who want to make it better, not take from it. And so what I wanna know about Logan Paul, is he gonna be that guy? Is he somebody that's gonna develop a passion for it, is gonna fall in love with it, is gonna give back to it? Or is he just somebody who wants to come in and s*ck our fanbase and take money out of our pockets and do everything for himself," said Seth Rollins. (0.19-0.56)

"I got no respect for his selfishness" - Seth Rollins slams Logan Paul

Seth Rollins went on to mention how the pro wrestling business is his life. He met his wife, Becky Lynch as well and wants to leave the business in a better place than where he found it.

The Visionary then slammed Logan for getting handed opportunities and making everything about himself.

"It is aggrivating. You get handed cr*p and you act back like you earned it. You didn't earn anything. You were given this opportunity and if you're not gonna give back, you're not gonna help other people then we ain't got no time for you. I wanna know where he's at. Everything that I've seen of him is all about him. It's all about Logan Paul, his brand, what he can do for himself. So, I got no respect for that. I got respect for the hustle, I got no respect for his selfishness," Rollins added. (1.30-2.05)

Logan Paul entered the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. He went on to eliminate a distracted Seth Rollins and was in the final three before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

That elimination, followed by this series of comments, has convinced fans that WWE is building towards a WrestleMania 39 program between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's WWE career so far? Share in the comment section below.

