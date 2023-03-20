WWE legend returning next week to continue to build dream match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 39 is looking amazing, with multiple spectacular bouts announced for the event. One such match is John Cena going up against Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

A face-off between the two has been a dream match considering Cena was the face of the company for over a decade, and Theory looks to be the future of the promotion. The two stars also have an uncanny resemblance to top things off.

The sixteen-time world champion returned during a recent episode of WWE RAW and had a verbal battle with the United States Champion. They later finalized a match for The Show of Shows.

While Cena has not appeared on WWE programming since the exchange, Xero News has recently reported that Cena is expected to show up on next week's RAW.

Xero News @NewsXero Miz will be involved in Logan Paul segment tonight with Rollins



Theory Cutting a Promo on Cena Tonight



Cena to be On Raw next week



Fans can expect him to deliver another fiery promo or have a physical exchange with Austin Theory to build up their much-anticipated match at WrestleMania 39.

John Cena has a one-up on Austin Theory ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

As noted above, the WrestleMania Hollywood opponents had a verbal confrontation on a recent episode of WWE RAW.

During the encounter, John Cena initially declined Austin Theory's challenge, stating that the youngster was not ready to face him. He claimed that losing at The Grandest Stage of Them All would destroy Theory's career. The veteran further mentioned that the audience would not show mercy on the 25-year-old superstar even if he managed to defeat The Cenation Leader.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



DAMNNNNNNNNNNNN " I would so much rather be bald than have them pipe in FAKE CROWD NOISES for my matches because nobody cares." -- John Cena to Austin Theory #WWERAW DAMNNNNNNNNNNNN " I would so much rather be bald than have them pipe in FAKE CROWD NOISES for my matches because nobody cares." -- John Cena to Austin Theory #WWERAW DAMNNNNNNNNNNNN https://t.co/2N1zhLqpNZ

Austin Theory pointed out that Cena is giving up and not listening to his fans, who want to see him compete at WrestleMania 39. He also talked about his rival's bald spot to make things personal.

After making a befitting comeback against the stubborn youngster, John Cena asked fans if they wanted to see a United States Championship match between the two at The Showcase of the Immortals. After the audience gave a wild reaction, Cena accepted the challenge to make things official.

Are you excited to see John Cena vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

