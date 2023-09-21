Glossier New Milky Jelly Cleansing Bar: Where to get, price, and more

Seven years down the lane, after the mega-launch of Glossier’s cleanser in 2016, the beauty brand launched the Milky Jelly Cleansing Bar on September 11, 2023. It is a brand-new formula as compelling as its sister product, a soap-free, 'face-to-toe' cleansing bar well-ideated with the body's pH level and sensitive skin. Priced at $18, the Milky Jelly Cleansing Bar is now available via Glossier’s website.

Perfectly sealed with Chamomile extracts and five skin conditioners, the Milky Jelly Cleansing Bar caters to the balanced skin texture tones and soothes the layers thoroughly. With this new launch of the cleansing bar, the beauty brand Glossier is growing its beloved and tightly knit face wash family, meant for the entire body of any beauty enthusiast.

Further details unveiled about the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleansing Bar and its usefulness

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleansing Bar is a brilliant by-product of an ergonomically designed cleanser bar aimed for the face and body, which has been genuinely tested and loved by many beauty seekers till now.

Like the authentic Milky Jelly, this beauty cleansing bar includes Chamomile extracts and five skin conditioners, allantoin to deliver mild effects, shea butter to improve moistness, sodium hyaluronate, provitamin B5, and betaine. These elements work harmoniously to handle dryness and foster the skin's moisture level.

The Chamomile extract has numerous advantages for the skin as well. It aids in calming and soothing the skin while also supplying antioxidant properties. Further, it visibly smoothes out the skin complexion.

The beauty brand's classic cleanser bar design is also travel-friendly for those who prefer packing fewer liquids during vacation while using this cleanser soap bar. As per the brand's Instagram post, the idea of crafting this face and body cleansing bar was born in the company’s Slack channel.

The Global Supply Management and Logistics manager Ali Rice originally pitched the idea for Milky Jelly-in-a-bar. Concerning the same, Ali explained in an instant message,

"I use a face wash on my chest and back after working out. Have we ever [considered] a Milky Jelly face bar?"

And this was the thoughtful beginning of making this cleansing bar. Quoting the same, the brand wrote on their official Instagram handle,

"Now you can have this fan-favorite on your sink and in your shower."

The Milky Jelly Cleansing Bar is also exceptionally crafted to align with the skin's pH. It is free of scent and soap, making it incredibly soft and suitable for ultra-sensitive skin. The unique cleansing bar from this beauty label effectively hydrates and buffers the skin, equipping a relaxed and non-stripping bathing experience.

The simple steps for using the face and body cleansing bar for a soulful bath:

Begin with moistening the face with warm water.

Take this cleansing bar and form a lather with both hands.

Apply the lather and massage it thoroughly on the face with circular motions, avoiding the tender eye region.

Rinse it well with lukewarm water, and gently pat it dry using an uninfected towel.

Follow up with the favored moisturizer.

Final thoughts

Glossier, the cherished beauty label, has extended its favored face wash clan with the Milky Jelly Cleansing Bar launch on September 11, 2023. This new obtainment is prepared to cater to the requirements of beauty lovers, offering a universal cleansing alternative for the whole body.

This cleansing bar from Glossier is crafted with Chamomile extracts and five fabulous skin conditioners. It is created to cater to all skin sorts, facilitating proportional consistency and virtually relaxing the skin layers.

This extraordinary face and body cleansing bar can be bought from its authorized site and other beauty merchants like Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.