Granger Smith farewell tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Country music star Granger Smith announced that this summer will be his last farewell tour before he retires from the music industry to pursue a new chapter in his life as a minister.

Granger Smith revealed in a heartfelt statement that he will be leaving the music industry following his call to become a minister.

In an Instagram post, he shared a statement regarding his last tour:

"This message is so difficult to post. The words for this caption are so hard to find. Not because I don’t believe in the truth of them, but because this marks the end of the longest era in my life! Touring…24 years of it."

Further, he added:

"This summer will be my last tour. I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like," he continued. "I just want to glorify God the best way that I can. I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose."

Tickets for the tour are available now on TicketMaster. The price ranges from $35 dollars to $50 for the standard admission tickets, while VIP tickets start at $100 dollars.

Granger Smith's tour will begin in Oshkosh and end in Janesville

Granger Smith's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Oshkosh, which is scheduled to take place on April 13, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Janesville on July 28, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

April 13, 2023 - Oshkosh Arena, Oshkosh, Wisconsin

April 15, 2023 - The Intersection, Grand Rapids, Michigan

April 20, 2023 - Joe's Live Rosemont, Rosemont, Illinois

April 21, 2023 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, Shipshewana, Indiana

April 22, 2023 - The City Center, Champaign, Illinois

April 23, 2023 - Adventure Church - Preaching at 9 am and 11 am services (Not Performing), Lewis Center, Ohio

May 4, 2023 - Fourth Street Live!, Louisville, Kentucky

June 1, 2023 - Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo, Elizabeth, Colorado

June 2, 2023 - The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

June 3, 2023 - Knitting Factory Boise, Boise, Idaho

June 4, 2023 - Knitting Factory Spokane, Spokane, Washington

June 8, 2023 - Country Under the Stars @ Elko Fairgrounds, Elko, Nevada

June 10, 2023 - Goodhue Volksfest, Goodhue, Minnesota

July 3, 2023 - Country Freedom Fest, Quarryville, Pennsylvania

July 8, 2023 - Gold Country Casino, Oroville, California

July 13, 2023 - Jackson County Fair, Central Point, Oregon

July 15, 2023 - Venue TBA, Albany, Oregon

July 20, 2023 - Venue TBA, Kansas City, Missouri

July 27, 2023 - Marion Cultural & Civic Center, Marion, Illinois

July 28, 2023 - Rock County 4-H Fair, Janesville, Wisconsin

Granger Smith is an American country singer-songwriter debuted in 2004

Granger Smith is an American country singer and songwriter born on September 4, 1979, in Dallas, Texas. He began his music career in the early 2000s and has since released numerous albums, singles, and music videos.

Granger Smith's debut single was Colorblind, released in 2004. The song was included on his debut album, Waiting on Forever, which was also released that same year. The album also featured his other early hits such as Memory Rd. and I Almost Am.

In terms of awards and recognition, Granger Smith has received several accolades throughout his career. In 2008, he won the Texas Music Award for Best New Male Vocalist. In 2016, he released a single under his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr., titled The Country Boy Song, which reached number 15 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

In 2017, Granger Smith's album "When the Good Guys Win" debuted at number two on the US Top Country Albums chart. The album featured the hit single "Happens Like That," which peaked at number 21 on the US Country Airplay chart. Granger Smith has also toured extensively and has opened up for several major country music acts, including Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan.

Poll : 0 votes