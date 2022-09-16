How old is country singer Drake Milligan? America's Got Talent (AGT) finalist drops a new album after Season 17 finale

America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 finalist Drake Milligan released his album Dallas Fort/Worth on Thursday, just one day after the season finale of the reality talent competition series.

The 24-year-old country singer placed third, but won the hearts of millions of people tuning into the show as well as of the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

Earlier on Thursday, Drake posted a photo of the album cover and shared the exciting news with his fanbase, which has increased since his debut on AGT. He said:

"I've waited so long to be able to say this...my debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, is OUT NOW! Go check it out at the link in my bio and let me know what you think."

The new album has already made news as it has ranked #1 simultaneously on a number of platforms including the iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and iTunes Top Country Albums charts. Considering this, it is safe to say that Drake's country music career looks bright and this is just the start.

More details on Drake Milligan's album and his AGT journey

Drake's debut EP is called Dallas Fort/Worth and has 14 songs that are diverse in nature. Two of the songs that are featured on the album - Kiss Goodbye All Night and Sounds Like Something I'd Do - are the ones he performed when he debuted on America's Got Talent's (AGT) Season 17.

The country singer performed Sounds Like Something I'd Do for his audition round and it had already hit #1 before he could participate in the competition. His charming personality and vocal range made him instantly popular amongst viewers, which also solidified his name as a country singer, enabling him to work further for his dreams.

As part of his finale performance on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Drake performed Kiss Goodbye All Night and impressed the judges and the live studio audience, earning a standing ovation.

AGT judge Simon Cowell called his act "the best performance of the night." He confessed to having an immense amount of respect for Drake having returned to the stage to perform even though his audition song had already hit the charts. Simon said:

"I've got to say something, Drake. A lot of people after performing on the auditions and their song goes to number one, they would just walk and not compete. The fact that happened, and you still come back to compete in this competition, you have my absolute respect because I was really concerned about that."

The longtime AGT judge continued:

"In my opinion, I think you are the real deal. You're a great songwriter. You have real charisma. I'm with Howie, based on tonight ... this is, in my opinion, the best performance of the night."

Following the live show, Drake spoke at length to PEOPLE magazine about his performance, his career as a country artist, and the love showered by fans.

The singer confessed that he and his band wanted to "raise the bar" and keep doing the same. He was also grateful for being able to go on stage and perform and receive great feedback from the judges.

Speaking about receiving love and support from fans, the AGT star said:

"It's everything I've dreamed of as a songwriter and as a singer is to have people listening to my songs and coming to shows and singing along my songs. And AGT has done that for me. They really, really changed my life forever."

Drake currently has over 65K followers on Instagram and has over two million plays for his songs on Spotify. The singer also recently came live to talk about his album and has received a lot of love and support from fans. Although he didn't win AGT, he has become one of the most popular contestants recognized widely throughout the competition.

The country singer will be taking his album on the road in a headlining tour across the country where he'll perform more than 16 shows. Tickets for it are available on his website.

