What happened to John Michael Montgomery? Country singer left injured following tour bus accident

American country singer John Michael Montgomery met with a "serious accident" on his way to a concert, which left three people injured.

The 57-year-old star was traveling to North Carolina on September 9 when his tour bus crashed near the Kentucky state line.

Taking to his Facebook handle on September 10, Montgomery described his accident and his current health condition.

"Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries. Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns."

As of writing, the heath condition of the other two people is unknown.

What did the authorities say about John Michael Montgomery's accident?

As per the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, via WATE 6, John Michael Montgomery was traveling south on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus along I-75 near Jellico, Tennessee, when their vehicle deviated off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

The report also reveals that aside from Montgomery, Marc Wood of Frankfort, and William Salyer of Staffordsville also got injured in the crash, of which the latter was not wearing a seatbelt. John Michael Montgomery has revealed that he hopes to be back on the road soon.

Born on January 20, 1965, John Michael Montgomery is a native of Danville, Kentucky. He began performing music at the age of five with his parents and later went on to join a band called Montgomery Gentry that was started along with his brother Eddie Montgomery, and friend.

The singer became one of the biggest country musicians in the 90s and delivered several Billboard No.1 hits like I Love the Way You Love Me (1993), Be My Baby Tonight (1994), I Can Love You Like That (1995), The Little Girl (2000), etc.

Two of Montgomery's albums, Kickin’ It Up (1994) and John Michael Montgomery (1995) were a hit on the Hot Country Albums chart. The former was also No.1 album on the Billboard 200's chart.

While he is the brother of Eddie Montgomery, John is also the father of the country singer Walker Montgomery.

In fact, the duo also performed a duet together at the Kentucky State Fair. The 57-year-old singer has an upcoming tour date at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana, on September 24, 2022, but as of now, it isn't confirmed if the shows will continue as scheduled.

John is also the father of Madison Montgomery, who will be tying the knot with country singer Travis Denning in 2023.

