Here's how to buy tickets to Kool & the Gang Tour 2023

Legendary R&B and funk band, Kool & the Gang, is gearing up to celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2024 with a 15-concert run across North America. The tour will kick off in May and continue through October, bringing their timeless music to fans all over the continent.

The band's upcoming tour will mark a major milestone for Kool and the Gang, as they celebrate their incredible legacy and music. Fans can expect to hear all of their classic hits, as well as some new material that the band has been working on.

Kool & the Gang's tour will begin in Hampton Beach and end in Las Vegas

Kool & the Gang will kick off the tour with their concert in Hampton Beach, which is scheduled to take place on May 11, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Las Vegas concert on October 5, 2024.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the Kool & the Gang's tour:

May 11, 2023 — Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino & Ballroom

May 12, 2023 — Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre

May 13, 2023 — Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 14, 2023 — Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

May 20, 2023 — Leesburg, VA - Ion Arena

May 27, 2023 — San Antonio, TX - The Majestic Theatre

June 1, 2023 — London, UK - Indigo at The O2

June 3, 2023 — Margate, Great Britain - Dreamland

June 9, 2023 — East Molesey, Great Britain - Hampton Court Palace

June 11, 2023 — Cambridge, Great Britain - Childerley Orchard

June 12, 2023 — Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Ancient Theatre

June 30, 2023 — Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

July 1, 2023 — Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

July 2, 2023 — Charleston, NC - Haddad Riverfront Park

July 14, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

July 15, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

July 22, 2023 — Corona, NY - Flushing Meadows Corona Park

September 16, 2023 — Mableton, GA - Mable House Barnes Amphitheater

September 24, 2023 — Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

October 5, 2024 — Westgate, Las Vegas Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, NV

Kool & the Gang is an American band with a Grammy Award and five American Music Awards

Kool & the Gang is an American band that was formed in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 1964. The band consisted of brothers Robert Kool Bell and Ronald Bell, along with Dennis Dee Tee Thomas, Robert Spike Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown, and Ricky West. They initially played jazz and soul music, but soon began to experiment with funk and disco.

Kool & the Gang released their debut album, Kool and the Gang, in 1969. The album was a commercial success, reaching number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawning hit singles, Jungle Boogie and Open Sesame.

Kool & the Gangs continued to release successful albums throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including Saturday Night Fever (1977), Celebration (1980), and Fresh (1984). The band's music was also featured in numerous films and television shows, including Saturday Night Fever, The Warriors, Happy Days, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Kool & the Gang has won numerous awards throughout their career, including a Grammy Award, five American Music Awards, and a Soul Train Music Award. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Overall, Kool & the Gang is one of the most successful and influential R&B/soul/funk bands of all time. Their music has touched the lives of millions of people around the world, and their legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

