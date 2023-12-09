Holiday 2023: 5 best luxury Korean skincare gift sets for her 

The holiday is just a few days away, and this is the perfect time to select the best Korean skincare gift sets for the skincare girlies and ladies. When it comes to choosing a perfect gift for friends and family during the holidays, it is a challenging task to do. However, getting a special gift for that friend or family member who is a skincare lover has been made easy with various skincare gift sets.

During the holiday season, many Korean skincare brands offer amazing gift sets to choose from. Giving gifts has been made easier than ever. Select from the following Korean skincare gift sets for women to give this holiday.

Best brands that offer Korean skincare gift sets

1) Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set would be the perfect Korean skincare gift set for this holiday. During winter, skin tends to get more sensitive and dry. With this gift set, one would be able to give the skin the best hydration and moisturization. This skincare set includes four products:

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer 50ml

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Revitalizing Toner 25ml

Water Bank Blue HA Serum 10ml

Water Bank Blue HA Eye Cream 5ml

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set is available for $62.

2) Innisfree Glow and Behold Tea Trio Set

Innisfree Glow and Behold Tea Trio Set (Image via Innisfree)

This Korean skincare gift set is a limited edition from Innisfree for this holiday season and can only be purchased online. The best skincare products from this top Korean skincare brand will be in the skincare set. It would be a perfect kit to give that energized glow to the skin for the holidays. This set includes three products:

Enhancing Serum with Black Tea 30 ml

Green Tea Cleansing Oil 25 ml

Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Cream 20 ml

The goodness of black tea and green tea all in one place. This revitalizing skincare gift set is available for $54.

3) AXIS–Y ResetGlow Barrier Set

AXIS–Y has newly launched this Korean skincare gift set, a wintertime guardian for a complexion that radiates health. This gift set features some of the most efficient products from the brand. It includes three products:

PHA Resurfacing Glow Peel 50 ml

Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50 ml

Panthenol Skin Smoothing Shield Cream 50 ml

This set of products from AXIS–Y will gently dissolve away the dullness and dryness winter brings, revealing a smoother, brighter layer beneath. With this set, the skin will get a snow-like glow. The price of this skincare gift set is $55, currently available for $44 with an offer.

4) Beauty of Joseon Holiday Set

Beauty of Joseon has prepared a special Korean skincare gift set for loved ones with their top-selling products. This gift set includes four full-size products and a mini mesh pouch with three mini-size products:

Relief Sun : Rice + Probiotics (SPF50_PA++++) 50 ml

Dynasty Cream 50 ml

Glow Serum : Propolis + Niacinamide 30 ml

Revive Eye Serum : Ginseng + Retinal 30 ml

Mini mesh pouch with Relief Sun 10 ml, Revive eye serum 10 ml, and Light on serum 10 ml

The original price of this Korean skincare gift set is $76, but currently available for $57 with 25% off.

5) Sulwhasoo Essential Duo Set

Sulwhasoo Essential Duo Set is a limited-edition skincare gift set launched by the brand specially for this holiday season. This Korean skincare gift set will give an instant hydration to the skin while balancing the skin's oil to water content for silky, radiant-looking skin. This set includes four products:

First Care Activating Serum 8 ml

Essential Balancing Water 150 ml

Essential Balancing Emulsion 125 ml

Essential Comfort Firming Cream 15 ml

These four products are some of Sulwhasoo's best products. This kit is available for $140.

All of the Korean skincare gift sets mentioned above are exclusively available on the brands' official website. These will not be available via retailers like Amazon and Olive Young. Some of the sets are even available for a limited time, so those who want to get their hands on the gift sets must hurry to get them now.