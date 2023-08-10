How many tattoos does Khloe Kardashian have? Meaning behind the tattoos explored

Khloe Kardashian is a well-known American socialite, businesswoman, entrepreneur, and model, known for hosting TV shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The X-Factor. Given her celebrity status and frequent public appearances, aspects of Khloe Kardashian's personal life have often been a topic of discussion among her fans. This includes her outfits, relationships, and even her tattoos.

Over the years, The Kardashians star has had four tattoos. However, two of those four tattoos have now been removed.

Though the Kardashian-Jenner family has spilled many secrets on reality television over the years, Khloé Kardashian's small but meaningful tattoo collection is definitely among the subjects that remain lesser known. And despite her relatively small collection, she has revisited and updated her pieces of body artwork over the years.

A rundown of the four tattoos that Khloe Kardashian has

1) I Love You

Khloe Kardashian's "I Love You" tattoo (Image via Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian designed the "I Love You" tattoo that is inked on her right wrist. It is a beautiful tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

During a 2009 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, she revealed the sentimental piece to her fans, adding that it was replicated from an old birthday card she received from her father before his demise.

2) LO

Khloe Kardashian's "LO" tattoo (Image via Getty Images)

Khloe used to have the letters "LO" inked in cursive on her right hand between her thumb and index finger. These initials are those of her ex-husband, a former NBA basketball player named Lamar Odom, whom she married in 2009. As per sources from Hollywood Reporter, the NBA star also got Khole's initials "KO" tattooed.

However, following their divorce in 2016, both Khloe and Lamar got the tattoo removed.

3) Daddy

Khloe Kardashian's "Daddy" tattoo (Image via Getty Images)

As per Hollywood Reported, when Khen Khole Kardashian was around 16, she got her first tattoo inked on her lower back. The tattoo read "Daddy" in a cursive font and was dedicated to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

In 2015, however, she got a laser treatment done to remove it. At the time, she took to her Instagram account to post a video of the tattoo being removed, saying:

"Got this bad boy when I was 16… Not so pretty anymore. I should've heard Kim when she told me, You don't place a bumper sticker on a Bentley.' Bye-bye, bumper sticker!"

4) K

Khloe's "K" tattoo (Image via Getty Images)

Khloe got her initial, "K," tattoed in black ink near her left pinky finger. The tattoo is primarily tough to navigate in most of her paparazzi pictures, but as per BodyArtGuru, she got this tattoo as it stands for Kardashian - the family surname.

Khloe's collection of tattoos reflects her deep emotional connections and personal experiences. Each tattoo tells a story close to her heart, showcasing her love, remembrance, and growth.