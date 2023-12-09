How to store perfumes safely? 8 expert tips to know

Light, heat, and exposure to the air are all factors that can have a significant impact on delicate perfumes. Regardless of whether it is a rare vintage fragrance or a newly released scent, it is crucial to handle and store perfumes with the utmost care to ensure that their original aroma remains intact for as long as possible.

Even if a perfume enthusiast does not store their scent on the bathroom counter, it is possible that they may not be storing it in the optimal location. For example, keeping any Eau de parfum or Eau de Toilette far from a hot and humid bathroom but placing it on a vanity is still not the ideal spot.

In an exclusive interview with Southern Living, Anne Serrano-McClain, a researcher in natural perfumery and aromatherapy, explained the reasons behind this.

“The ideal place for perfume is a dry, dark area. Some people go so far as to store their perfume in the fridge for longevity, but that’s not realistic for everyone. A closet or cabinet works just fine."

Storing perfumes safely, as per the expert tips

The oils and alcohols present in perfumes are susceptible to degradation when exposed to their adversaries, namely humidity, heat, and light. Therefore, it is essential to shield these fragrances from such elements to preserve their quality and longevity.

Anne delved into an in-depth exploration of the history, techniques, and practices of modern perfumery. According to her, there are numerous common mistakes that many scent enthusiasts make when it comes to storing their beloved fragrances. Serrano-McClain further supports these concerns by stating,

“You would not want to store perfume on a bathroom counter. The humidity from the shower or bath will oxidize the more delicate ingredients, like citruses and florals, making the scent smell off, change color, or both."

Based on this evidence, Team Sportskeeda has compiled expert tips and tricks to help fragrance aficionados store their favorite aromas in a way that prolongs their longevity.

Here are 8 essential reasons and expert tips on how to properly store perfumes, ensuring that the aromas remain fresh and vibrant for as long as possible.

Store perfumes safely with these 8 expert tips

Here are some valuable tips from renowned fragrance experts on how a scent enthusiast can safely store fragrances:

Keep all EDPs and EDTs away from direct sunlight. According to numerous perfume experts, sunlight exposure can degrade the fragrance quality and alter its scent. It is highly recommended to store the EDPs and EDTs in a cool, dark place to preserve their integrity.

Avoid extreme temperatures: To ensure the quality and longevity of the fragrances, it is important to store them in suitable conditions. Avoid placing them in areas with extreme temperature fluctuations, such as bathrooms or near heating vents. Such conditions can negatively impact the chemical composition of the perfume, resulting in changes to its scent and overall longevity.

Store fragrances in their original packaging. Serrano-McClain highlights the significance of storing fragrances in their original packaging. These boxes are purposefully crafted to safeguard the scent from light and temperature fluctuations, thus preserving its freshness.

Keep fragrances away from humidity. By storing fragrances in dry areas, they are protected from excessive humidity. Excess moisture can accelerate the breakdown and spoilage of fragrances, diminishing their quality and longevity.

Never store scents in the fridge: Contrary to popular belief, it is not advised to store scents in the refrigerator, according to Serrano-McClain. The cold temperatures and potential condensation can harm the fragrance's quality and consistency.

Sidestep bathroom storage: To maintain the quality of perfumes, it is advisable to store them in an area of your home that is not subjected to the temperature and humidity fluctuations commonly found in bathrooms.

Keep bottles upright: To prevent leakage and evaporation and maintain the fragrance's integrity, it is advised to store perfume bottles upright.

Do not shake the bottle: To prevent oxidation, it is advisable to avoid the unnecessary shaking of perfume bottles, as this can introduce air into the product.

Reasons behind storing perfumes with care

Proper storage of Eau de Parfums and Eau de toilettes is crucial for maintaining their fragrance and quality.

If fragrances are exposed to unfavorable conditions, they can quickly degrade, leading to a loss of their original scent and effectiveness. Here are a few reasons why it is essential to store perfumes safely:

Prevents oxidation: Oxygen can cause chemical reactions that may alter the composition of fragrances. Keep the bottles tightly closed to minimize air exposure and slow down the oxidation process.

Maintains temperature stability: Extreme temperature fluctuations can affect the quality of fragrances. Avoid storing them in areas prone to heat or cold, such as near windows or air conditioning vents.

Minimizes contact with air: Exposure to air can cause evaporation and alter the concentration of fragrance.

Preserve fragrance notes: Fragrances are composed of different scent notes that blend harmoniously to create a unique aroma. Proper storage prevents the notes from breaking down, ensuring the perfume retains its intended aroma.

Avoids contamination: Contamination from other substances, such as dust or other fragrances, can alter the scent of the fragrances.

Prolong shelf life: By implementing proper storage techniques, scent lovers can extend the shelf life of their fragrances. This enables them to enjoy their fragrances for a prolonged period and maximize their investment.

Reduces risk of spillage: Accidental spills not only waste scent but can also harm surfaces. Securely storing scents reduces spillage risk and maintains a clean and undamaged environment.

Properly storing perfumes is crucial for preserving their fragrance, quality, and longevity. By adhering to these expert tips, perfume fanatics can ensure that their favorite scents remain fresh and delightful for an extended period.