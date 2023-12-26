How to use colored contacts to amp up your look? Here’s everything you need to know

Colored contacts are a must for most of the beauty enthusiasts out there as they enhance the entire look. These captivating lenses have their charm in the makeup world, offering a great way to transform any look if perfectly paired. Before picking up a colored contact lens it is important to choose a pair that complements the features and complexion.

Colored contacts can do their magic if paired the right way. These lenses offer a great way to experiment with different eye colors. Moreover, they are not just for fashion, but for the ones that have powered glasses.

They have a huge variety of power color contacts to choose from to add to their make-up stash. Hence, colored contact lenses work as a blend of functionality and beauty, offering clear eye-sight while enhancing one’s appearance.

They can even elevate one's eye makeup while eliminating the need to wear glasses. The tricky part is to find the right contacts for the captivating appearance. Thus, our team has come up with the right colored contact lens guide to amp up any look.

How to style different colored contacts?

Different colored contact lenses have different offerings, while some have a slight hint of color, others are opaque. Tinted contacts accentuate the natural color of the eye, adding more allure, while opaque contacts offer an instant transformation to the whole look.

It is important to choose contacts according to skin and hair color. Here’s how to choose the right contacts based on complexion -

1) Dusky skin tone

Anyone who has a deep to dusky skin tone can opt for brown, hazel or dark brown colored contacts for a mysterious look. To add more depth to the look one can go for two-toned violet, moss green, gray, or even earthy-tone browns, it is best to avoid pinks. Icy blue color lenses also highlight dusky skin tone.

2) Medium skin tone

Anyone with a medium skin tone can go with bright-colored contacts to accentuate their look. Shades like dark blue, gray, or honey can make the eyes look gorgeous without making them feel unnatural.

Tinted lenses are recommended for those with medium skin tone to enhance the natural color without overdoing it.

3) Fair skin tone

Ones with fair to cool skin tones can opt for bold colors. From gray to purple, they can experiment with the perfect shade to sport. However, shades of blue, green, amethyst, or turquoise complement fair skin tones without making the makeup too loud.

These bold colors enhance the undertone complexion and are perfect to pair with subtle makeup.

4) Blonde hair color

Jewel-tone contact lenses complement the looks of the one with blonde hair. Colors like shades of green, bright blue, and violent perfectly accentuate this hair color. Anyone with blonde, platinum, or light hair color can add a flair to their look by opting for these colored contacts.

5) Black hair color

From shades of green to deep browns, any color can blend perfectly with this hair color type. Black or dark brown hair color can be chosen from shades like hazel, moss green, honey, emerald, and more to amp up the look. These colored lenses can offer an instant makeover to their appearance.

Colored contact lenses can be used daily if used with proper precaution and care. However, it is important to remove them before going to sleep.