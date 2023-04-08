James Taylor Tour 2023: New dates, tickets, venues and more

Legendary American singer-songwriter James Taylor has announced five new shows for his tour with his band All-Star. The legendary artist will be performing in Connecticut, Boston, New York, New Jersey, and throughout America.

Tickets for James Taylor's summer tour are now available for purchase on TicketMaster. After the sales, tickets can also be purchased by StubHub, where purchase is 100% guaranteed by their Fan Protect Program.

James Taylor's tour will begin in Washington and end in New Jersey

James Taylor's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Washington, which is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his New Jersey concert on September 4, 2023.

The following are the complete details of the venues with the additional new dates of the tour:

May 25, 2023 - Chateau Ste. Michelle Woodinville, WA

May 26, 2023 - Chateau Ste. Michelle Woodinville, WA

May 28, 2023 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR

May 30, 2023 - Stanford University – Frost Amphitheater Palo Alto, CA

May 31, 2023 - Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

June 13, 2023 - Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS

June 15, 2023 - The Wharf Amphitheater Orange Beach, AL

June 16, 2023 - State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

June 18, 2023 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Birmingham, AL

June 20, 2023 - Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL

June 21, 2023 - Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

June 23, 2023 - Soaring Eagle Outdoor Amphitheatre Mt. Pleasant, MI

June 26, 2023 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CE

June 27, 2023 - Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME

June 29, 2023 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel Woods, NY

July 1, 2023 - TD Pavilion at The Mann Philadelphia, PA

New Dates Added:

August 29, 2023 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

August 31, 2023 - MGM Hall at Fenway Boston, MA

September 1, 2023 - MGM Hall at Fenway Boston, MA

September 3, 2023 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

September 4, 2023 - PNC Bank Arts Centre, Holmdel, NJ

James Taylor is a six-time Grammy winner

James Taylor is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who rose to fame in 1970s. He has released numerous albums throughout his career and has won several awards and recognitions for his work.

Taylor's debut album, James Taylor, was released in 1968 and received critical acclaim. The album included songs such as Carolina in My Mind and Something in the Way She Moves, which have become some of his most well-known and beloved songs.

Despite the positive reception of his debut album, Taylor didn't achieve commercial success until the release of his second album, Sweet Baby James, in 1970. The album included hits such as Fire and Rain and Country Road and became the best-selling album in the United States, earning Taylor his first platinum certification.

Over the course of his career, Taylor has won six Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Vocal Performance for You've Got a Friend and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for Handy Man. In 2000, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

James Taylor's music has also been recognized by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which awarded him the Johnny Mercer Award in 2006. He has also been honored by the Kennedy Center for his contributions to American culture and the arts.

Overall, James Taylor's debut album set the stage for a long and successful career in music, and his contributions to the industry have been recognized with numerous awards and accolades.

