"Just wait till he hears about cell phones": Rick Ross trolled over driving a Tesla fears 

Rick Ross has decided against driving a Tesla, and the Hustlin’ singer has his reasons. In his recent Instagram story, the singer has detailed his fears driving a “smart car.”
Talking on his Instagram story, Ross said:
“I won’t say I’ll never have a smart car, but I’ve never ridden in a Tesla. Never. Never in my life. I’ve never ridden in a Tesla and the reason being is because I’ve always had in the back of my mind, the government could tap into the brain of the car.”
Ross then went on to enact an imaginary scenario, wherein he is pretending to be a cop. He continues his questioning noting:
"‘OK, where’s Rick? He’s over there. Nah, bring him in for questioning.'”
He further imitated the sound of the car driving, away noting:
"Where I'm going? It's leaving Wing Stop. You pull up to the building and the agent walk out. 'Hey Rick"
The artist seemed to further convince his audience, who might have been skeptical about his very obvious conspiracy theory.
“What, you think it can’t? That bi**h self-drive[s]! They got pieces bringing you pieces, robot cars, tacos… so if you get in that [inaudible] it’s gonna lock the door and take you where it wanna go.”
Netizens react to Rick Ross’ decision on not driving a Tesla
After Rick Ross posted his video, netizens reacted to his video hilariously. One asked if Ross had not heard of cellphones. Some reiterated that even if the government can tap into smart cars, they can also tap into a smartphone, which Rick Ross owns.
In his subsequent posts, Ross further speculated that self-driving cars could repossess themselves in case the passengers missed a car note payment or spread conspiracy theories about On-Star navigation systems.
He further noted that calls through cars were automatically recorded:
“It having a conversation with you.”
Rick Ross’ recent project was his 11th album titled Richer Than I Ever Been, which arrived in December 2021. Speaking to GQ about what he did differently on the album, Ross said:
“Making sure I went and got some of the most talented youngsters from Florida with the record I have [“Can’t Be Broke”] featuring Yungeen ACE record and Major Nine. I feel that record is going to really resonate in a special way. And giving those youngsters the opportunity was big.”
Speaking about his creative process and collaboration with Future for the song Warm Words in a Cold World, the artist noted:
“What made the record really special to me is how Future switched his flow up, turned down his harmonizing and turned up his bars in that chop flow. When you’re on album 11, you can't just go to [the things you’re already] secure with, you have to be creative. That's what being an artist is about.”
The album's lead single Outlawz features artists including Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage. The album boasts 12 tracks, and features guest appearances from Willie Falcon, The-Dream, Benny the Butcher and Wiz Khalifa among others.