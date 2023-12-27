Korean Spa DIY: How to do a Korean body scrub at home? Everything you need to know

Korean body scrub is making rounds on the internet. Multiple at-home Korean body scrub videos populate TikTok and garner positive traction. Korean beauty has evolved as an evergreen skincare and body care trend. Beauty enthusiasts must try the DIY Korean spa at home.

A professional Korean body scrub entails a therapist using a scrub mitt to remove dead and dull skin from the body and some other ingredients to decrease the presence of dry patches and pigmentation in the body.

The primary benefits of indulging in a K-beauty body scrub are that it improves blood and lymph node circulation, reduces water weight from the body, helps the body get rid of physical toxins, and prevents sagging and body wrinkles. The scrub reveals soft and supple, clean skin.

However, opting for a professional Korean body scrub session regularly can be hefty in one's pocket. Hence, knowing how to DIY the same at home is essential to indulge in a self-care session.

From preparing a steamy bath to moisturizing the body: Everything to know about Korean body scrub prep at home

Tools required: One requires exfoliating tools like a loofah or an exfoliating glove before getting started with the Korean body scrub ritual. Another requirement is to prepare a steamy bath and add some Epsom salts or essential oils to the water. This helps soothe and relax the muscles.

A step-by-step guide to DIY-ing a K-beauty style body scrub at home :

1) Prepare for the exfoliating process

The first step is to relax in the steamy bath for 20-30 minutes. Doing so prepares the body for the exfoliating process. While one is in the steamy bath, they can wash themselves or simply relax. Using skincare products like a sheet or clay mask is optional, but they do add to the experience.

2) Use exfoliating gloves

The next step is to use exfoliating gloves, an exfoliating washcloth, or a loofah. One can use the Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitts ($15). These exfoliating mitts have more than 30,000 reviews on Amazon and are claimed to smoothen the skin by reviewers. However, people with sensitive skin must avoid this step as it can cause abrasion.

3) Massage your skin

Simply rub the skin until dead skin comes to the surface and is visible. This process boosts lymphatic drainage and blood circulation.

4) Wash with a body wash

Once all the body parts have been adequately exfoliated, wash the body with a gentle body cleanser. The temperature of the water must be lukewarm, and one can use a cleanser like Nécessaire’s The Body Wash ($25). It is a non-striping, non-comedogenic body cleanser infused with niacinamide to strengthen the skin’s barrier, plant surfactants, and plant oils to cleanse and nourish the skin.

5) Use a moisturizer or body oil

Wipe the body after a proper cleanse and lather a rich, creamy moisturizer or body oil on damp skin. Massage the products into the skin till fully absorbed.

This marks the end of the Korean body scrub. However, one can do this at night and follow it up with their nighttime skincare regime, hitting the body care and skincare birds with one stone.

The DIY body scrub is a budget-friendly and effective way to use nourishing products to exfoliate, cleanse, and detoxify the body. It is barely three to four steps elaborate, requires minimal prep, and delivers exceptional results.