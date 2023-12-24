How to do a pedicure at home? Easy DIY steps for the perfect pampering session 

Getting a pedicure every month is advisable. However, going to the salon every month might not be light on one’s pocket and one might also not have that kind of time. Additionally, with the festive season right around the corner, getting a pedicure appointment is a tedious task.

Avoiding regular pedicures can lead to extremely dirty feet, fungal infections, and corns. Not opting for this foot pampering session can lead to foot infections and also make them look poorly maintained.

Learning how to DIY pedicure at home is a budget-friendly and fun way to pamper the feet. With the right steps and products, one can achieve a salon-like pedicure at home which is one of the best ways to spend some time on self-care.

Prepping the Nails to Nail Polish application: Steps and Products for a DIY Home Pedicure explored

Step 1: Preparing the feet for a pedicure:

It is essential to prepare the feet by removing any nail polish and product from the feet before starting a foot pampering session. Products used for the same must be a good cleanser for the feet like the ClearZal® Antimicrobial Foot Cleanser ($11.99) and a nail polish remover like the O.P.I Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover ($3.07) which gently removes nail paint without damaging the nails.

Proper foot prep will allow the pedicure to last longer. One can use a cuticle oil either at this point or after soaking their feet.

Step 2: Soaking the feet and remove dead skin:

One doesn’t require any fancy equipment to soak the feet and a simple tub with hot water suffices as well. Soaking the feet ensures that the skin on the feet becomes soft making it easy for dead skin removal. One can add vinegar or Epsom salt to the lukewarm water. The presence of Epsom salt soothes conditions like fungus and athlete’s foot.

Ensure the feet are soaked in the water for about 15-20 minutes and then keep them on a towel. Proceed to remove the dead skin from the feet and scrape until the feet feel smooth. One can use the Pumice Valley Pumice Stone ($9.97) and the Earth Therapeutics Precisso Plus Pedicure File ($15) for the removal of dead cells from the feet. Using these products ensures that fresh and healthy skin is revealed.

Step 3: Trim and shape the nails:

Once the dead skin is removed and smoother feet are revealed, the next step is to trim the nails of the feet using any nail clipper. It is not important to achieve a certain nail shape hence one can just cut the excess length.

Using a nail file, grind down the edges of the nails and file only till the nails are even. One can use a cuticle oil during this step as well.

Step 4: Pamper the feet with a lotion:

The best part about a DIY at-home pedicure is massaging the feet with a foot lotion. Take a small amount of foot cream like the Hey Honey Walk the Walk Propolis Foot & Heel Repair Cream ($31). This foot cream restores dry feet and cracked heels in a single application. It is formulated with basil, sage, and bee propolis which helps fight off foot odor and soothes itchy and tired feet.

Make sure to use a small amount; too much can make the feet feel greasy. Use a cotton pad to clean the nails for a smooth base for the nail polish.

Step 5: Nail polish application:

Complete the at-home pedicure by applying a base coat on the nails. One can use the JINsoon HyperRepair Base Coat ($22) which is infused with Vitamin C, E, and B5 along with 3 AHAs.

Next, apply one to two thin coats of the nail polish of choice and use a cotton pad to remove excess nail paint from the edges. Wait for the nail polish to dry off and seal with a top coat. The Olive & June Super Glossy Top Coat ($9) is one of the best top coats as it offers up to ten days of nail polish wear with shine.

Following the abovementioned steps is one of the basic yet effective ways to achieve a beauty treatment for the feet at home. This enables one to indulge in a self-pampering session and to find avail of healthy, hygienic feet.