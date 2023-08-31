McDonald’s 2 Double Cheeseburgers and Basket of Fries deal: Price, availability, and all you need to know

McDonald’s is well-known for frequently coming up with enticing offers and deals. The brand made headlines in the first week of August for introducing a Squishmallows Happy Meal with McFlurry for a limited period of time across Canada.

Prior to that, the company resurfaced in the news in the last week of July for opening their spinoff restaurants in the wake of one of their famous characters, Grimace's popularity.

With the launch of the new 2 Double Cheeseburgers and Basket of Fries combo, McD is once again making news for introducing the new sharing meal deal, which is priced at $8. However, this offer is only valid for a limited period of time at certain locations in Texas and Pennsylvania. The franchise has not yet disclosed the offer's expiration date.

This combo offer is really enticing (Image via Reddit / r/McDonalds)

McDonald’s 2 Double Cheeseburgers and Basket of Fries deal is ideal for sharing

Most fast-food restaurants provide some sort of deal where customers can buy multiple main items as well as a choice of drink. McDonald's has opted to not only join the bandwagon, but to do it in a different way.

As a result, it is here with an offer that includes two Double Cheeseburgers and a Basket of Fries. Customers may enjoy these two double cheeseburgers and the packet of fries for only $8, which makes this combo ideal for splitting with friends and family.

The Double Cheeseburgers and Basket of Fries deal is only for a limited period of time (Image via McDonald’s / Getty Images)

The fries offered in this deal are two medium-sized ones, served in the brand's famed, boat-shaped box that's ideal for sharing. These fries are golden and crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. Furthermore, they are made from premium potatoes such as the Shepody and the Russet Burbank.

The McDonald's Double Cheeseburger is made up of two 100% pure all beef patties which are seasoned with salt and pepper. They are then served on a plain bun with chopped onions, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. They also come with two slices of melty American cheese.

Details about McDonald’s

It is a very famous chain of fast food restaurants (Image via Getty Images)

McDonald's Corporation is a fast-food restaurant chain in America. Maurice and Richard McDonald launched the company in San Bernardino, California, in 1940. The brand is well-known for its french fries, hamburgers, nuggets and other items like the Big Macs and Happy Meals.

The first McDonald’s restaurant was opened on May 15, 1940, at 1398 North E Street and West 14th Street. The brand then created the "Speedee Service System" in 1948, where they expanded on the fundamentals of the modern fast-food restaurant.

They are particularly well-known for their Happy Meals, which consist of hamburger or chicken McNuggets, a beverage of choice, apple slices, and a mandatory Happy Meal toy. These were created solely for the purpose of entertaining children and keeping them busy while the adults enjoy their meal in peace.

The Big Mac is McDonald’s most popular and best-selling licensed product, second only to their iconic fries. Furthermore, the company is well-known for its fries, burgers, and chicken nuggets. It is also among America's most successful fast food franchises.