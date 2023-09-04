Neocutis Neo Restore Post Treatment Nourishing Mask: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Merz Aesthetics' skincare line Neocutis recently introduced its Neo Restore Treatment Nourishing Mask, which comes with powerful ingredients for defeating skin aging. These sheet masks, known as bio-cellulose face masks, are a great option for customers to add to their skincare regime. The mask works well for those who go through aesthetic procedures and want to maintain their skin's appearance.

Neocutis face mask is built with super powerful ingredients, including collagen-boosting peptides, elastin, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and aloe barbadensis leaf juice. All these materials boost the moisture retained on the skin and its visibility, hydrating and smoothing it well. The Neocutis marks give a cool and refreshing feeling because of their prosperity in growing techniques. In an interview with Business Wire, Patrick Urban, President of Merz Aesthetics North America, said,

"We're thrilled to bring this revolutionary sheet mask to the market as we expand our category offerings in the skincare space. We're proud of the popular skincare favorites Neocutis has brought to market over the years, with this latest product innovation marking 20 years."

The Neocutis Neo Restore Post-Treatment Nourishing Mask should be incorporated into a person's weekly skincare routine once the surgery is properly done. It is also advised by the company to use it under the order of a healthcare provider after receiving an aesthetic treatment. The sheet mask was released on August 31, 2023, and is readily available on the official website, LovelySkin, Skin Elite, and other beauty retailers for $122.

Neocutis Neo Restore Post-Treatment Nourishing Mask showcases response only after twice-a-day application

These sheet masks from Neocutis are known to be clinically and dermatologically tested skincare products that contain all-natural ingredients. It also improves the hydration level of the skin and conditions it to combat daily wear and tear. The mask is said to enhance skin appearance only after it's worn out twice a day for many days after the following skincare aesthetic procedures. It's because the mask contains ingredients that help heal post-treatment surgeries.

Biocellulose inside these sheet masks offers high water retention, delivering robust concentrations of key ingredients. The sheet mask gives the feeling of a comfortable second layer of skin. This process makes sure to turn the absorption levels onto the skin, which are optimized by the proprietary formulation inside, allowing the skin to benefit as much as possible. With these sheet masks, the skin is repaired and healed from within, which is ideal for post-treatment skin.

The company was first established in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the brand found techniques for solutions and conducted research on wound healing. Soon, when the company finally found the answer to their study, they made their first healing technology healthier. Its scientists also explored how to apply the same principles to all of their skincare products in cases of aging skin. In contrast, they also noted copying this procedure inside these sheet masks.

post-treatment nourishing mask (Image via Sportskeeda)

