Baskin Robbins is adding a nostalgic touch to fall as the chain announced the return of its German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream earlier last week. Loaded with the goodness of walnuts, caramel swirls, coconut flakes, and fudge brownies, the fan-favorite ice cream is available in stores across the United States starting September 14 and onwards.

A reimagined take on the classic German Chocolate Cake dessert, the returning favorite can be enjoyed either as scoops, pints, or in other serving sizes at the nearest participating locations. Orders for the German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream can also be placed through third-party food delivery partners, including GrubHub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.

Fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of indulging in a large scoop of the returning German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream are advised to get them from the nearest location at the earliest, as the chain has not hinted at how long they will be available to order.

Baskin Robbins' German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream returns to the menu for a limited time

First introduced to the Baskin Robbins Ice Cream line-up back in 1965, the German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream has a cult-like fanbase across the United States. Known for its creamy, decadent flavor profile, the fan favorite brings together the base flavors of the German Chocolate Cake dessert and fuses them with a creamy ice cream that can be perfect for all seasons.

Featuring top-notch ingredients like walnuts, caramel swirls, coconut flakes, and fudge brownies, the limited-time offering often leaves fans craving more. Available on an on-and-off basis on the chain's menu for over five decades, the fan favorite is making another return this fall. The returning favorite is sold through all participating locations across the United States.

The German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream can be found in participating stores across the United States starting September 14 and onwards (Image via Baskin Robbins)

As mentioned earlier, the German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream can be enjoyed in scoops, pints, and other serving sizes at the nearest Baskin Robbins location. You can get the returning favorite delivered to your home by ordering it via third-party food delivery partners like GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

Unlike the name, neither the German Chocolate Cake nor the German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream originate from Germany. The German Chocolate Cake was first created by American baker Samuel German in 1852. Samuel created the German Chocolate Cake as he developed a unique type of dark-baking chocolate.

Inspired by the popularity of Samuel's Chocolate Cake, Baskin Robbins introduced an all-new German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream in 1965.