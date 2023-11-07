Blackpink Jennie’s look for latest Adidas Campaign wins the internet: “My dream girl”

An exclusive Adidas Campaign has been recently released collaborating with Blackpink Jennie. Directed by Xavier Tera and edited by Ale at OkayStudio, the xampaign portrays its six different brand ambassadors around the globe they say what 'Original' means to them.

The latest Adidas Campaign features Pusha T, Zinedine Zidane, Jung Ho-yeon, David Beckham, Anitta, and K-pop star Blackpink Jennie. Even though the campaign includes these six artists, most of the netizens are only concentrating on Jennie Kim. They are loving the new look of their 'dream girl' Jennie.

Fans are swooned by the Blackpink Jennie’s look for the latest Adidas Original Campaign

K-pop sensation Jennie has been featured in many campaigns for Adidas since 2020 and till now every look of Jennie for Adidas has been praised by the fans. For the new campaign also she won the fans' hearts.

Adidas Original is celebrating its enduring story of the past 50 years with Adidas Superstar, Gazelle, and Samba. They said:

“We Gave the World an Original. You Gave Us a Thousand Back.”

Adidas has made three films for its iconic shoe models Superstar, Gazelle, and Samba (Official videos are currently available on YouTube and links are available at the official website of Adidas). And to spread the word about this amazing Adidas Original Campaign, their global ambassador Blackpink Jennie has helped the brand along with other ambassadors by featuring in a short Instagram clip.

In the short clip, Jennie is talking about what 'Original' means to her and this was exactly her answer:

"Being confident, being genuine, just being yourself. I try not to be afraid of exploring. I love the feeling of not knowing what to expect. Effortless, versatile, and natural. One piece of advice that always stays in my heart and I tell myself all the time is to really love yourself."

In the video, Blackpink Jennie is wearing an all-Adidas outfit that includes a black short, simple white top accompanied by a black jacket and the iconic Adidas Samba. Previously, Jennie has been spotted several times wearing Adidas Samba, and each time she has pulled off the look successfully. Even this time, in the new campaign the K-pop star has effortlessly pulled off the look with her unique fashion style.

Blackpink Jennie's popularity is very much evident in the comment sections of the shared Instagram post. Netizens are overflowing the comment section with praising comments and saying that Jennie and Adidas will always be iconic.

After making a huge success with the HBO series 'The Idol', Blackpink Jennie has recently launched her solo album 'You & Me'. It is her first solo work after a long time and it is breaking the record by making it into the Top 20 list of Spotify's Global Top Songs chart at No.18. The official song is currently available via YouTube.