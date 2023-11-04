Fans swoon over Blackpink Jennie’s look for Beauty Kurly: “Face card never declines”

Beauty Kurly is celebrating its 1st anniversary and Blackpink Jennie has been featured for the campaign. Beauty Kurly is a Korean premium online beauty market operated by Kurly Corp., which is also behind the e-grocery platform Market Kurly. The Korean online beauty platform offers a wide range of high-end cosmetics products from brands such as La Mer, Sisley, Whoo, Kiehl's, and others.

Beauty Kurly started its journey in 2022 and since then Jennie has been the exclusive model and face of the brand. For the celebration of 1st anniversary of Beauty Kurly, the brand has shared photos via its official Instagram handle and fans love the new look of the K-pop star.

Fans are loving the new look of Blackpink Jennie for Beauty Kurly's 1st anniversary

Blackpink Jennie has become an icon of the entertainment industry worldwide with her looks, singing, and dancing skills as well as her acting. Her recent work in the HBO series, The Idol, has further increased her popularity globally. Her wide fanbase is really happy with her success and her evolving fashion style every day.

In her recent collab with Beauty Kurly, Blackpink Jennie is looking stunning in the purple dress accompanied by a pair of black pumps. Netizens are praising her new look and complimenting her beauty:

Jennie has become a true fashion icon, effortlessly fusing edgy elements with timeless elegance. Her style ranges from bold and daring to elegant and chic, making her a fashion chameleon who continually pushes boundaries and sets trends. Blackpink Jennie has been known to popularize various fashion trends in Korea, such as glitter hair clips, crescent moon printed tops, Gucci bow brooches, and tweed clothing.

In addition to all this, her collaboration with high-end fashion brands has also increased her popularity. Blackpink Jennie has worked with brands such as Chanel and Calvin Klein. She has been associated with many other brands including South Korean luxury beauty brand, Hera, telephone company KT Corporation, soju brand Chum-Churum as well as Lotte Confectionery.

Inviting fans for online shopping with special offers in honor of their 1st anniversary, Beauty Kurly has stated on its official website:

"Premium Beauty Platform. We invite you to the 1st anniversary of Beauty Kurly. No matter what you dream of it will be the most beautiful."

Beauty Kurly has also organized a raffle event which will exclusively start on November 6, 2023. To participate in the raffle, fans can sign up now for early notifications on the official website of the brand. All details regarding the offers and special gifts are available on the official shopping website of Beauty Kurl.