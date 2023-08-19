Burger King Honey Mustard BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Ingredients, price, availability, and all you need to know

Burger King is a United States-based hamburger fast food chain, founded in 1953. It was originally known as Insta-burger King, a chain of fast food restaurants based in Jacksonville, Florida, United States.

The brand often comes up with interesting deals, and recently, it added to the menu the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. It features a crispy fried chicken breast sandwiched between two two-layer buns. Now, Burger King is rolling out a new version of the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich nationwide.

Recently, the company launched the Honey Mustard BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich that will appeal to the fans for its signature crispy chicken. It is offered as an innovative new menu option. The sandwich is the perfect summer meal that's both light and sweet.

Burger King Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available only for a short period of time

This offer is already going on (Image via Burger King / Getty Images)

The Honey Mustard BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crispy white meat breast filet topped with honey mustard, crispy bacon, creamy Swiss cheese, lettuce, and juicy tomatoes on a toasted bun. This combination of ingredients delivers a wide variety of taste and texture perfectly suited to satisfy cravings.

The sandwich can be ordered as a la carte for just $6.09 or as a combo meal for just $9.29. The combo meal includes a sandwich, fries, onion rings, and a drink. Moreover, the prices of these items vary as per the location.

In addition, the honey mustard BK royal crispy chicken sandwich has 570 calories, 4g of saturated fats, 27g of total fat, 61g of carbohydrates, 14g of sugar, and finally, 31g of protein.

Moreover, this offer will be available for a limited time only. However, although the deal has been going on since August 14, the brand has yet to announce an end date. Furthermore, this item is available only at Burger King locations across the country.

There is another ongoing offer of the brand

There is another BK offer that's currently going on (Image via Burger King)

Aside from the aforementioned item, BK is bringing back BK Royal Crispy Wraps. Burger King restaurants this week introduced Royal Crispy Wraps, a wrapped version of the popular BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich that recently debuted. Chicken lovers can get their hands on the item as soon as possible, because it is not here to stay.

The offer that started on August 17 is currently valid. Although only available on the BK app and online at BK.com, customers will receive the product from the participating locations nearby.

However, this item is only available for a limited time until they sell out, so no end date has been announced. Moreover, this particular menu item also includes the following four options:

- Wrap Flow Trio: As a part of this item, the consumer can choose from three BK Royal Crispy wraps for just $7.49.

- Duo Wrap Combo: For just $7.99, this item features two BK Royal Crispy Wraps of the user’s choice along with a small fry and a drink.

- King of Wrap: This wrap features any BK Royal Crispy Wrap paired with the customer’s choice of Whopper. It also includes 9-Piece Chicken Fries or an Original Chicken Sandwich with small classic fries and a small drink for just $9.49.

- Ultimate Wrap Party: As a part of the menu, the customer can mix and match their ultimate wrap and choose from four BK Royal Crispy Wraps, two Whopper sandwiches, and two medium classic fries. This entire combo wrap is $22.