Burger King unveils Frozen Cotton Candy beverage: Flavor, availability, and more

Burger King is ready to serve a nostalgic experience as the chain unveiled a new Frozen Cotton Candy beverage this week. The new frozen drink offers a fusion between the sweet flavors of fluffy cotton candy and the fruity notes of blue raspberries for perfect pre-summer relief.

The Frozen Cotton Candy beverage that pairs perfectly with all savory and spicy menu options is scheduled for a nationwide launch on April 11. Additionally, the chain is also launching a new cotton candy-flavored cold foam topper that can be enjoyed as a drink customization to most beverages on the menu.

As of now, the chain is yet to reveal the pricing for the new item, but it is expected to be sold at a similar pricing to other popular beverages for over $4. The drink customization, however, may be priced under $2.

Once the new items join the menu, fans will be able to find them at all participating locations for a limited time.

The launch of Burger King's upcoming frozen drink and foam topper was announced by Pat O’Toole, the company's Chief Marketing Officer:

“After bringing the heat last summer with the successful launch of our Frozen Fanta® Kickin’ Mango, we wanted to cool things off a bit this season with our new, refreshingly sweet Frozen Cotton Candy beverage offerings. And our innovative cold foam topper is just another way we’re bringing ‘Have It Your Way’ to life, giving Guests the option to add another layer of flavor to their frozen beverages.”

The Frozen Cotton Candy beverage will be available for a limited time (Image via Burger King)

To elevate the thick and creamy beverage to another level, guests will also be able to customize it with the new cold foam cloud topping. Fans nationwide will be able to enjoy the Frozen Cotton Candy beverage at participating locations till supplies last.

If the upcoming items were not enough to excite you, then the chain is also running a limited-time promotional campaign allowing fans to win big.

The campaign is based around a 'Cloud Float' game that registered reward program members can play on the Burger King app. As they progress in the game, participants can win rewards like reward points, deals on food and drinks, limited-edition merch, and much more.