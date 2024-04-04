Krispy Kreme launches new Oreo doughnut: Ingredients, price, availability, and more

Krispy Kreme recently announced the launch of an Oreo doughnut called Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. This continues the chain's legacy of paying homage to space-themed events and celebrates the upcoming total solar eclipse expected to occur this Monday, April 8.

The new doughnut, based on the chain's Original Glazed doughnut, has been elevated with ingredients like rich chocolate icing, sweet buttercream topping, and a delectable Oreo cookie. The upcoming dessert, set to join the chain's menu on April 5, will be available all across the United States for a limited time.

Fans nationwide will be able to enjoy the new Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut at expected prices of over $2.59. Orders for the upcoming dessert will be placeable at the nearest participating locations until supplies last.

The Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut will be available for a limited time (Image via Krispy Kreme)

The doughnut and coffeehouse chain announced the launch of the new doughnuts this week, with Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer, saying:

“Eclipses are rare and so is our out-of-this-world Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. Even if you can’t be in the path of totality you can get in the path of these treats, which you will eat in totality. Stop by and get some for you and some to share so you can flex your science side and great taste at the same time."

Customers will abe able to order the doughnuts online either as single-serve options or 12-dozen packs.

Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut joins the Krispy Kreme menu on April 5

Expand Tweet

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the upcoming total solar eclipse in the United States as the chain introduced an all-new Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. High on the flavors of chocolate, the new dessert presents the fan-favorite Original Glazed doughnuts in a reimagined avatar.

The fluffy eclipsed doughnut has a thick exterior of chocolate icing which is topped with buttercream made with real Oreo, and is finished with everyone's favorite Oreo cookie on the top.

Allowing fans to celebrate one of the largest space events of the year early, the chain will start selling the Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut starting on April 5.

While the new doughnut may only be available on the menu until April 8, fans will have over four days to indulge in the delectable dessert.

As the eclipse begins at 11:07 am PDT this Monday, fans will be able to witness it while enjoying one of the eclipsed doughnuts from the individual servings or the 12-dozen pack.

The dozen pack will feature six eclipsed and six Original Glazed doughnuts.

The Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts will be available until April 8 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

This is not the first doughnut created by Krispy Kreme to celebrate total solar eclipses in the United States. The doughnut and coffeehouse chain also created a special doughnut for the eclipse back in 2017.

At that time, the Original Glazed doughnut was dipped in rich chocolate glaze for the first time in the chain's history.