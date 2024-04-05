Crumbl adds Key Lime Pie to its menu: Price, availability, and more

Crumbl recently began serving a special dessert as the chain launched a new Key Lime Pie. The individual-sized pie which is inspired by the traditional chilled pie, offers the perfect balance between the refreshingly tart flavors of lime zest and the sugary sweetness of cream cheese.

The all-new dessert that joined the chain's menu on April 1, is now available to customers for a limited time. Priced at over $6.98, the chilled pie can be bought at participating Crumbl locations across the United States and Canada.

Similar to the other desserts on the menu, the Key Lime Pie can either be purchased as an individual serving or in multi-packs of four ($25.95), six ($36.93), and twelve ($71.87). All serving sizes can also be ordered on the cookie chain's website for a convenient delivery at all serviceable locations.

The Key Lime Pie joined the chain's menu on April 1 (Image via Crumbl)

The cookie chain announced the launch of the Key Lime Pie through Twitter earlier this week, with the caption:

"The rumors are true...it’s not a cookie, it’s a pie! Believe me, it's key to try this before it's gone."

Crumbl's Key Lime Pie is available for a limited time

Crumbl kicked off April with a unique dessert as the chain unveiled a Key Lime Pie. Unlike the chain's regular cookies which are mostly targeted towards fans with a sweet-tooth craving, the new pie targets people with a knack for everything refreshing and citrusy. Although it joined the menu on April 1, it will only be available for over a week until April 6.

Sized similarly to the chain's regular cookies, the Key Lime Pie starts with a graham cracker crust. The buttery crust is topped with a lime zest-infused delectable pie base, which is further decorated with flower-shaped toppings of whipped cream. The delectable dessert is then served chilled with a quick dash of graham cracker dusting and a fresh slice of lime.

The Key Lime Pie is exclusive to the U.S. and Canada (Image via Crumbl)

Offering a perfect balance between the sweetness of the creamy pie and the citrus of lime, the new dessert is served in a convenient pie tin for a mess-free snacking experience. While it may have slightly similar flavors to the Key Lime Pie cookie, the new pie is not going to replace the popular cookie now or sometime later.

Crumbl fans who don't want to miss out on the chance to try out the limited-time Key Lime Pie are best advised to grab one from the nearest store today. Once the dessert leaves the menu, it is not confirmed when or if it will return. Fans can also check out the limited Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie, which has a flavor profile inspired by the singer's fun character and goes for over $5.38 each.