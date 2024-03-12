Chex Mix Muddy Buddies launches Girl Scout Thin Mints: Price, availability, and more

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies has reimagined the cookie experience as the brand introduced the all-new Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints. Inspired by the #1 Girl Scout Cookies, the new sweet-n-salty snack features pieces of crispy corn Chex, coated in minty chocolate and finished with a powdery smooth glaze to prevent it from clumping.

Joining the 'Chex Mix' line as a permanent flavor option, the Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints are available nationwide starting as early as March 8. Priced at over $4.29, they can be purchased from major retailers like Ralphs, Foods Co., Food4Less, and Kroger, among others. The new snacks are also available online on Instacart.com.

The Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints hit stores on March 8 (Image via General Mills / Chex Mix)

The General Mills-owned brand announced the launch of the Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints earlier last week, with Stephanie Lensing, Brand Experience Manager, quoting:

“We're excited to work with Girl Scouts of USA. Inspired by the #1 Girl Scout Cookie, Girl Scout Thin Mints, Muddy Buddies will be a snack that families can enjoy anytime, anywhere."

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies' Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints are made with corn meal

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies expanded its Chex Mix line recently, as the brand introduced all-new Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints. Created in partnership with Girls Scouts of the United States, the new snack offers the nostalgic flavor of Girl Scout cookies that are guaranteed to take fans down memory lane.

Made with real yellow corn meal, cocoa, soy, and whole milk, the Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints offer a crisp snack infused with the rich flavors of sweet chocolates and mints. The sweet-n-salty snack can be a healthy alternative for small hunger pangs and packs over 60% less fats and calories than regular potato chips and crackers.

Joining other popular Muddy Buddy flavors, like peanut butter & chocolate, cookies & cream, and brownie supreme, the Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints are available all across the United States. Packed in 4.05 oz (127 grams) bags, the crunchy snack can only be found at General Mills partnered retailers like - Kroger, Ralphs, Dillons Food Stores, Food4Less, Walmart, and Foods Co., among others.

The Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints from Chex Mix Muddy Buddies are priced at over $4.29 each (Image via General Mills / Chex Mix Muddy Buddies)

Shoppers can also find them online at Walmart.com and Instacart.com. Making snacking more efficient, fans can also get seven-count multi-packs of the Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints for as low as $30.21.

Each bag of the Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints packs over 5 grams of protein, 17.5 grams of total fats, 50 grams of total sugars, 105 grams of carbohydrates, and less than 600 calories.