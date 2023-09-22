Cicis Pizza $4.99 Adult Buffet deal: How to avail, availability, and other details explored

Cicis Pizza is offering quick relief to fans this season as the popular pizza chain unveiled a new $4.99 Adult Buffet deal. The limited-time deal that allows fans to enjoy an unlimited amount of pasta, pizzas, and salads can be availed every Monday and Tuesday starting September 18.

Exclusively available through a discount code, the $4.99 deal can be availed all participating Cicis locations across the United States until October 24. Fans can claim the deal every week by visiting the chain's website - www.cicis.com/ewd - and claiming the discount code.

Once you have the coupon code, you can visit any participating location and show the code while placing the order to avail the deal.

Cicis' $4.99 Adult Buffet deal is available in stores for a limited time starting September 18 (Image via Cicis Pizza)

The chain unveiled the limited-time $4.99 Buffet Deal through a press release earlier this week, with Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis, quoting:

“Whether you’re a pizza lover or craving pasta or salads, the adult-buffet priced at $4.99 ensures that everyone can enjoy a great meal at an affordable price.”

Drawing attention towards the chain's values in regards to the new deal, Hetsel added:

“We are dedicated to delivering our customers quality and value they can trust, and this promotion delivers just that.”

All you need to know about Cicis Pizza's $4.99 Adult Buffet deal

Often touted as the 'recession-proof' pizza chain, Cicis Pizza is back to serving a super value deal to customers as the chain unveiled its new $4.99 Adult Buffet promotions.

Applicable in stores nationwide starting September 18, the limited-time promotions cut the cost of the unlimited buffets by up to 50% on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Similar to the chain's regular Adult Buffets that start at over $7.99, the new $4.99 Adult Buffets offers an unlimited amount of pastas, pizzas, and salads to all adult customers every Monday and Tuesday. While the deal is available to all guests, customers may have to get a coupon code from the chain's website - www.cicis.com/ewd - to be able to claim the discount.

You can show the code at any participating store while placing your order and enjoy an unlimited Adult Buffet for as low as $4.99. The same coupon code can be used by up to three guests at the same time (priced at over $4.99 each), so don't forget to bring your friends along.

The $4.99 Adult Buffets offers a discount of over 50% in comparison to the other buffet deals at Cicis (Image via Cicis Pizza)

Readers must note that drinks and taxes are not included in the coupon code and may cost extra. The limited-time deal can be enjoyed at all participating Cicis Pizza locations across the United States until October 24.