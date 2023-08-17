ENHYPEN Sunghoon and Jake's look for their latest magazine cover wins the internet: "The visual wrecker"

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon and Jake were recently announced as the cover star of Cosmopolitan Korea's September issue, where they collaborated with the American luxury jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co. This marks their second collaboration with the jewelry house, the first being for their magazine pictorial with Dazed Korea for its May 2023 issue.

The ENHYPEN members rocked pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s new Tiffany Lock collection, sporting a mix of rings, bangles and pendants from the same. They went with the yellow gold variant for the premium pieces, which created a beautiful contrast with their all-black ensembles.

Fans swooned over their stunning visuals in the magazine covers, noting that the K-pop idols looked expensive in the all-black outfits paired with gold jewelry. What made the pictorial all the more iconic was the way in which the singers included the ENHYPEN hand sign into one of the reels they shot for Cosmopolitan Korea, flaunting the Tiffany Lock bangles and rings.

The September 2023 issue of Cosmopolitan Korea is special, as the popular magazine is celebrating their 23rd anniversary come next month. 23 is a special number for ENHYPEN as well, as the K-pop boy band came to fruition through the survival show I-LAND, starting out with 23 male trainees and ending with seven members who finally formed the K-pop boy group.

The ENHYPEN members were thus the perfect fit for the magazine's September cover star.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon and Jake looked gorgeous in subtle makeup and effortless hairstyles for the pictorial

Cosmopolitan Korea released three different magazine covers featuring Sunghoon and Jake, two of them being individual shots, while the third featured the duo together. The ENHYPEN members rocked all-black ensembles for their magazine covers, pairing really well with their Tiffany Lock pieces, making them stand out even further.

Sunghoon went with a wet look for his hairstyle, parting the front sections of his hair down the middle for a neater look. He allowed locks of hair from his overgrown bangs to brush across his face, keeping them light and wispy so they don't cover the entirety of his forehead. The wet look made the hairdo more interesting, adding a slight edge to the overall look.

For his makeup, Sunghoon opted for a flawless dewy base with next to no cheek makeup. He added some depth to his eyes with the use of a light dusting of brown eyeshadow, pairing it with a natural pink lip shade that added a hint of color to his lips without looking too intense.

Jake went with a hairstyle similar to Sunghoon, incorporating soft waves to add some texture and volume to his hairdo. His hairstyle was more edgy than Sunghoon's, as he opted for a tousled-up look with his bangs in disarray. Jake's hair had a casual and lived-in look to it, which paired well with his casual ensembles.

As for his makeup, he opted for a soft dewy base with a hint of eyeliner around his upper lash line to accentuate his beautiful eyes. He incorporated a thin liner look to his eye makeup, keeping the rest of it quite minimal to let his eyes be the central focus. Similar to Sunghoon, he too went with a natural pink lip shade that added a healthy dose of color to his lips.

Netizens gushed over the ENHYPEN members' stunning visuals, noting that the singers looked "fine" in the magazine cover. Several of them exclaimed that the cover pictorial was "insanely good," with a Twitter user stating that "the power of their visuals" had them gagging.

ENHYPEN is keeping busy with their FATE World Tour as of late, which is their second world tour since their debut. They kicked off the much-anticipated tour in Seoul and will continue the same in Japan and US in September and October, respectively.