Fans appreciate the new Skims “Best of SKIMS” campaign: “Fabulous” ‎

On October 3, 2023, the Skims label, owned by Kim Kardashian, unveiled its latest shapewear campaign, titled "Best of SKIMS." This campaign featured some renowned figures such as Kim Cattrall, Nelly Furtado, Coco Jones, Hari Nef, and Lana Condor. These celebrities are widely recognized as the brand's most influential and impactful ambassadors. The brand shared the news about the campaign's release on its official Instagram account.

The Skims campaign exemplifies an eclectic mix of iconic stars, with each representing their identity of empowerment and individual confidence. The campaign was beautifully captured by skilled photographer Vanessa Beecroft. As per PEOPLE, for the campaign, each woman chose her favorite look from the collection to model.

Needless to say, the campaign has gained heaps of attention on social media, with loyal fans excited to get their hands on the products featured in it.

Fan reactions (Image via Sportskeeda)

The brand has introduced their signature shapewear, loungewear, and underwear bodysuits, all available on their official site at a retail price of $18-$98.

Kim Kardashian's brand Skims has impressed fans with its latest campaign

Skims, an American shapewear clothing brand, has recently garnered significant media attention for its latest shapewear collection.

The promotional video has some notable personalities, such as Kim Cattrall, renowned for her exceptional role in Sex and City, who is seen in the brand's Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress in Onyx. Additionally, Coco Jones, known for her role in the Disney movie, Let It Shine (2012), is seen wearing the Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit in Jasper.

Lana Condor, known for her role in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, was in the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt and Brief in Bone. Nelly Furtado, a famous Canadian singer and songwriter, chose the Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra and Full Briefs in Ochre.

Hari Nef, known for her performance in Barbie, opted for the Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette and Brief in Bone.

The campaign video features each celebrity sharing their thoughts on the brand's clothing, with Cattrall saying:

"How do I feel about Skims? Oh, you'd like to know, wouldn't you? Freaking Fabulous."

Several netizens took to the comments section of the Instagram post to express their love and admiration for the campaign pictorials.

The campaign, featuring icons like Kim Cattrall, Nelly Furtado, Coco Jones, Hari Nef, and Lana Condor, has taken the fashion world by storm. Through it, the brand continues to offer a combination of style and comfort that resonates with the fans, cementing its position as a prominent player in the fashion industry.