4 best go-to foundations used by Barbie's Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie, who is the star of the recently released Barbie movie, uncovered the mystery behind getting the perfect makeup - using a high-quality foundation. The actress spoke to British Vogue and said that she counts on her go-to foundation for both her on-screen and off-screen looks. She added that her perfect and glowing skin acts as the integral footing for an effortlessly beautiful look.

Margot Robbie's rage as an actress has skyrocketed over the years, cementing her standing as one of the leads in Hollywood. From her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad to her portrayal of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, the actress has managed to stun fans with her acting prowess. As mentioned earlier, the actress is currently portraying the role of Barbie in Greta Gerwig's live-action film about the beloved doll. In Barbie, Robbie manages to rock the no-makeup makeup look with full coverage, which displays the doll's beauty along with the actress' spirit.

Needless to say, Margot has her favorite go-to foundations that she swears by and always keeps on hand. From Japanese cosmetic brands to Chanel's ever-essence cream beauty base, the actress revealed it all in her interview with British Vogue.

During the interview, she also defined the 'beauty layers' as a 'second skin,' that is hard to pull off. She told the publication that for her everyday use, she either chooses Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer or Ellis Faas Skin Veil Foundation mixed with some moisturizer. However, she said that if she has to go to events, she uses Suqqu Foundation as it doesn't come off.

"It looks like skin, but it doesn’t budge. I haven’t found another foundation that stays on like that without looking heavy," the actress noted.

Four best go-to foundations that Barbie actress Margot Robbie swears by

Australian actress Margot Robbie has tested multiple beauty bases to achieve the perfect base that enriches her looks. She has several go-to beauty bases and is a fervent inamorato of brands like Chanel, Estee Lauder, and SUQQU.

Fans who wish to get into Robbie's or even Barbie's makeup trough can check out these four foundations that Robbie swears by.

1) SUQQU, the Cream Foundation

SUQQU draws motivation from the Japanese notion of a 'woman growing to her full height'. As a prominent J-Beauty brand, SUQQU delivers luxury makeup and beauty items, including this cremé foundation. This superb formula merges into the skin texture, building a seamless finish with a genuine and luminous glow.

Ingrained with 13 nutritive Japanese extracts, like Green Tea, Silk Protein, and Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, this beauty base enriches one's natural looks while giving the perfect look. With 23 hues from 'rose beige' to 'beige', and even 'yellow-beige' under-tones, discovering the ideal one as a 'second-skin coverage' is easy. A make-up admirer can adopt the Barbie world charisma with this beauty base and get some of Margot Robbie-like flawless looks with a few delicate strokes.

The makeup jewel is priced at $109 on Amazon with a customer rating of 4.9 stars/

Some of its key features include:

Its magnific pigments cater to rich skin shades.

The 'light-as-air' consistencies make this makeup product feel weightless on the skin.

It is made from a modern concept and employs advanced technology for exceptional performance.

It is crafted from 13 Japanese extracts and has the ultimate nourishing ingredients that enhance skincare usefulness.

2) Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector 50ml (Various Shades)

With Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector's sheer hint of skin coverage, a makeup whiz can perfect their skin in minutes. This makeup item is a unified mix of skincare and makeup working wonders on any skin. It has a Hydrating Complex crafted from Macadamia and Kukui Seed Oils. This elevates long-term skin moisture levels while keeping it well-hydrated for 24 hours.

The product protects Broad Spectrum SPF 30 UVB/UVA skin from toxic UV rays. Also, an amalgamation of powerful anti-oxidants, Vitamin C and E, helps in the skin's glow and improved texture.

This product has a user rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon where it is priced at $51.90.

Some of its key features include:

The sheer hint of skin coverage gives a guileless, 'barely-there' look

The hydrating complex nourishes and moisturizes the skin layers

This tinted moisturizer caters to an extensive spectrum of SPF 30, protecting the skin layers against harsh UV rays.

Its long-lasting hydrating formula keeps the skin dry yet glowing.

3) CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation 30ml

The Chanel foundation is a great makeup item that swears to provide a fresh and radiant complexion. This velvety and glide-on formula delivers adaptable skin coverage and lasts up to 12 hours. This foundation's standout quality lies in its mastery of defending the skin against ecological aggressors, like UV rays, for up to 16 hours.

The skin feels nurtured and relaxed and is made of active ingredients like cotton flower and white rose. These are known for their soothing and moisturizing properties and hydrating elements. The product comes in a range of 35 shades for an effortless skin tone match.

Highly considered by buyers, this makeup item has acquired a well-deserved 5-star rating on Amazon where it can be bought for $97.95. It is worth noting that according to Hello! Magazine, this was the product that Robbie's makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, used during the former's press tour for the Barbie movie.

Some of its key features include:

With its slick glide-on formula, the application of this cream remains easy

It protects the skin from environmental aggressors and the harsh sun rays

This makeup essential from Chanel gives delivers adaptable skin coverage and lasts up to 12 hours

Made from active ingredients, known for their skin-soothing and moisturizing techniques

4) Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place SPF 10 Makeup Foundation #3N2 Wheat, 1 Ounce

This liquid foundation gives a perfect, fresh-looking matte finish. With outstanding 24-hour wear formula, it stays oil-free by controlling surplus oil all day long. It has a sweat-, heat-, and moisture-resistant formula that ensures long-lasting, life-proof, and waterproof coverage.

It has an expansive range of shades complimenting all faces, and even unifies uneven skin styles and covers blemishes with its buildable, medium to full coverage. Despite its extended wear, it feels extremely light and relaxing on the skin, stopping the need for touch-ups.

With a rating of 5 stars, the product is priced at $35.98 on Amazon and is one that might help fans achieve Margot Robbie's Barbie look.

Some of its key features include:

The 24-hour wear formula gives a long-lasting perfect look

This is oil-free to keep the facial skin glowing without glistening

It is sweat-, heat- and humidity-resistant

It unifies uneven skin types with its buildable, 'medium to full' coverage complexion control.

Simple steps to apply a go-to foundation

Here are a few easy and quick steps to apply a flawless foundation:

Wash face and pat dry.

Use the fingertips, a sponge, a beauty blender, or a brush to gently and evenly distribute it across the facial skin.

Initiate the application from the center of the face and merge outwards.

Continue with the makeup ritual by integrating a compact face powder, blusher, highlighting the eyes, and finishing the makeup look with a hint of lip stain.

Locating the perfect foundation for the skin is essential, as it can contrast or help achieve a flawless face for any beauty aficionado. Drawing from Barbie's Margot Robbie's makeup trough, these four foundations will help makeup lovers acquire a flawless look.

With easy availability and inexpensive pricing, courtesy of authorized websites or several e-commerce sites like Amazon, a makeup seeker can make these 'make-up gems' their go-to choice for a truly gorgeous and lasting finish.