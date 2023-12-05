Fans swoon over Blackpink Jisoo as she poses for Dyson: “Effortless Beauty”

Blackpink Jisoo was recently appointed by Dyson as their newest ambassador, showcasing a striking campaign featuring the talented K-pop star with Dyson's innovative ceramic-colored AirPod Multi-Styler.

The partnership marks Dyson's first venture with the Flower's singer, and fans are already swooning over the effortlessly beautiful combination of the natural beauty icon and the cutting-edge technology brand.

The AirPod Multi-Styler is known for its versatility and advanced styling capabilities, and fans are eager to witness the unique styles that the collaboration between the singer and Dyson will bring to the forefront.

Following the release of the campaign, fans flooded social media platforms with praises for the K-pop star's stunning appearance and the seamless integration of Dyson's AirPod Multi-Styler into the photoshoot.

Fan Reaction (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

"First Ambassador": Fans react to BlackPink Jisoo's latest campaign for Dyson Korea

Fans were in awe of Blackpink Jisoo's campaign photoshoot for Dyson Korea as she looked effortless and surreal showing her natural beauty with the cutting-edge technology of Dyson and styling her hair with their new AirPod Multistyler.

One fan took to Instagram and said:

"First Ambassador!"

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

For the pictorial, Blackpink Jisoo donned a sleek white full-sleeved dress that perfectly complemented the elegance of the Dyson AirPod Multi-Styler. Her hair, styled in Dyson AirPod wrapped waves, added a touch of sophistication to her look. Her choice of a minimalist yet chic outfit resonates with Dyson's commitment to sleek design and innovation.

Her makeup for the photoshoot was carefully curated to enhance her natural beauty. With a baby pink matte lip, subtle and radiant makeup, and a touch of thin eyeliner, she showcased an aura of effortless charm. The light coat of mascara emphasized her eyes, highlighting the simplicity and grace that fans have come to associate with the K-pop sensation.

Following the release of the campaign photo shoot, fans flooded social media platforms with praises for Blackpink Jisoo's stunning appearance and the seamless integration of Dyson's AirPod Multi-Styler into the photo shoot.

Many fans commended the combination of her timeless beauty and Dyson's commitment to innovation, expressing excitement about the styles that the collaboration will inspire.

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

The partnership between Blackpink Jisoo and Dyson promises to redefine beauty standards and inspire fans with the limitless possibilities that arise when style and innovation collaborate. Fans are excited for more collaborations and breathtaking styles as The BlackPink member and Dyson will continue to make waves in the worlds of beauty and technology.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo mesmerized fans with behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming K-drama "Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman." On September 28, 2023, BLINKs (BLACKPINK fandom) enthusiastically celebrated the release of new images featuring BlackPink Jisoo donning a white 'hanbok.'