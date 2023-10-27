Fans swoon over Chaumet x Cha Eun-woo’s latest look for W Korea campaign: "Always brilliant and shining"

Fans are going crazy over Cha Eun-woo’s new look for W Korea's latest issue featuring Chaumet. This is the second time he has been on the cover of the W Korea magazine. In the photo shoot, the K-pop artist is wearing exquisite Chaumet jewelry from Liens and BeeMyLove.

Chaumet recently shared a short video of Cha Eun-woo posing for W Korea via their official Twitter handle. The My Beauty Gangnam ID and True Beauty actor wore various outfits accompanied by Chaumet jewelry, sending fans into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

Fans obsessed with Cha Eun-woo’s latest look for W Korea wearing Chaumet jewelry

Expand Tweet

Cha Eun-woo is one of the top sensations in the K-pop world and people love him for both his acting and singing. Additionally. Eun-woo has also gained a huge fan base worldwide for his fashion sense.

Cha Eun-woo has been associated with French jewelry brand Chaumet for some time and has starred in several of their campaigns, including the recent Liens campaign in early 2023. He has also attended several Chaumet events, including the opening of the brand's store in Seoul's Shinsegae department store in 2023.

Eun-woo is also known to be good friends with the Maison, and as such, it's no surprise that fans love it when they collaborate on a project.

This time, fans are going gaga over the K-pop artist wearing Chaumet Liens and BeeMyLove jewelry. According to fans, the aesthetic of the photo shoot is beyond stunning and they are lost in the artistic vision of Chaumet, the creative team, and the beauty of Cha Eun-woo:

Fan comments (Image via Chaumet Twitter)

Fan comments (Image via Chaumet Twitter)

All about Liens and BeeMyLove jewelry by Chaumet

The Liens and BeeMyLove collections are two of Chaumet's most popular jewelry collections.

The Liens collection celebrates the bond between people through a contemporary reinterpretation of sentimental jewelry. On the other hand, the bee, the emblem of both Napoleon and the House of Chaumet, is the source of inspiration for the BeeMyLove collection.

The Liens collection captures those unique moments that light up our lives. The timeless collection plays on the virtue of simplicity, highlighting the power of relationships that strengthen with time.

For the BeeMyLove collection, the craftsmen have used a setting designed in the shape of a honeycomb cell, symbolizing beehives.

These exquisite collections by Chaumet are available for purchase via the official website of the brand.