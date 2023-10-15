Fans swoon over Red Velvet Yeri's look for the Lululemon pop-up event: "I can't breathe Yeri looks pretty stunning"

Red Velvet's Yeri recently made an appearance at the Lululemon Pop-Up Store in Seoul. The store aims to celebrate its Find Your Wellbeing campaign which largely focuses on mental health. The campaign was headed by brand ambassadors BIGBANG's Taeyang and Jeon Somi. The project aims to spread awareness as well as transcend stereotypes surrounding mental well-being.

The Red Velvet member and the brand ambassadors looked stunning in their all-black ensembles. While Taeyang kept it formal, Jeon Somi went down the athleisure route to best suit the Canadian athletic apparel brand's aesthetic.

However, it was Yeri's look that the netizens were swooning over the most, with some claiming that the idol left them breathless. They loved her minimalistic hair and makeup which they said highlighted her natural beauty. The idol was also seen debuting her new feathery bangs after having sported a no-bangs look for quite some time.

The Red Velvet member wore a neutral-toned fit at the event, showing up in an all-Lululemon ensemble. She paired a brown long-sleeved top with a black mini skirt and layered it with a beige trench coat that only elevated her look.

Red Velvet Yeri looked stunning at the Lululemon Find Your Wellbeing Pop-Up Store in Seoul

Just like Jeon Somi, Yeri also rocked an athleisure look, using the neutral-hued trench coat to add a hint of a formal look to her casual ensemble. Her jewelry pieces amped up the minimalistic look, adding a hint of dazzle to the nude-toned fit.

Since her hairstyle was the star of the show, the Red Velvet member kept her makeup subtle and natural. She went for a dewy base that accentuated her glass-like skin.

The idol wore a natural-looking rose pink lip shade in a glossy finish, lending a healthy shine to her lips and incorporating a similar hue in her cheek makeup as well. For her eyes, she sported a thin winged liner with a heavy coat of mascara, which gave her eyes a wide-awake, doll-like look.

Yeri's hairstyle for the Lululemon event was what fans loved the most. She had put her hair in an intricate updo with tufts of hair sticking out for an edgy look. Her bun lent texture to the overall look. She also incorporated her brand-new feathery bangs into the front section of her hair, which framed her face and drew attention to her eyes.

Fans loved her look and took to X, formerly Twitter to praise her for it. While some said that she was the "main event" at the event, others complimented her for her bangs and said that she shined wherever she went.

Fans swooned over her stunning look at the Lululemon event, with many celebrating the return of her "see-through bangs." An X user even went on to note that the Red Velvet member looked stunning and pretty in her outfit and her bangs.

Yeri has been keeping busy with the hit K-pop girl group's comeback, which is reportedly scheduled for a November 2023 release. Although the information is yet to be announced, ReVeluvs (Red Velvet's fandom name) can't wait for the girl group's comeback. It also marks their third Korean studio album release and fourth studio album overall (including the Japanese studio album, Bloom).