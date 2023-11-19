Fans swoon over Stray Kids Lee Min-ho’s look in latest W magazine campaign: “The perfection”

Stray Kids' Lee Min-ho actively participated in W Korea's 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, 'Love Your W.' Initiated by W in 2006 to address the insufficient societal awareness surrounding breast cancer, this campaign has, over the past 17 years, played a pivotal role in significantly increasing awareness of the disease among women.

Recent statistics suggest that about 30% of the female population has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and soon it will become the most prominent cancer type in the world. Considering the increasing risk of this deadly disease, W Korea every year organizes events and special campaigns to increase awareness.

This year, Stray Kids Lee Min-ho has also contributed to this holistic approach. The K-pop star has been featured in an Instagram post by W Korea where he represented his warm feelings via a short clip. Fans are supporting his participation in the camping as well as praising him for his visuals.

Fans are praising Stray Kids Lee Min-ho's new look for W Koreas's 'Love Your W' campaign

Stray Kids Lee Min-ho, also popularly known as Lee Know, is the main dancer, rapper, and vocalist of Stray Kids. With his talents, he has gained a huge fanbase and his recent participation in W Koreas's 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' has completely won fans' hearts.

In the previous year, W organized an event at the Seoul Four Seasons Hotel to promote awareness regarding breast cancer. This year, the magazine brand has taken it to the virtual world, by creating an online event starting from November 10th. For this, participants have to follow and share the 'EVENT' post by W Korea and then post a story with it. The total winner will be 30 and the winner announcement will take place on November 22, 2023.

So, to keep the spirit of this virtual 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W', many Korean artists have joined W Korea and one of them is Stray Kids Lee Min-ho. In the short Instagram video, Stray Kids Lee Min-ho was wearing a T-shirt featuring Maurizio Cathelan who also participated in the campaign.

The main aim of this post is to create awareness so Stray Kids Lee Min-ho's look is minimalist and simple. However, fans are impressed by that only. According to them, Lee Min-ho is perfectly perfect in every way.

W Korea's Health Check-up Program for 'Love Your W'

W Korea will be offering health checkups to its 60 readers, exclusively for women. It will take place at Cha Hospital, Chaum Health Center, Samsung Branch. It will start on January 2nd, 2024, and will end on August 30, 2024.

This special health checkup will include customized checkups such as tests for breast cancer, thyroid cancer, uterine cancer, and ovarian cancer, among many others. However, male examination is also available.