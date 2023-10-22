Fans swoon over Yook Sung-jae's look for the Sulwhasoo pop-up event: "He looks so handsome and stunning as always"

On October 20, 2023, Yook Sung-jae made a show-stopping appearance at the Sulwhasoo Pop-Up Store in Seoul, which aimed to celebrate the beauty brand's new launch, The Ultimate S Cream. The BTOB member showed up in an all-white ensemble that matched the theme of the store, which was designed to replicate the color theme of the new product's packaging.

The Golden Spoon star sported a similar look to his Lancôme Pop-Up Store visit in March 2023, which was held in celebration of the launch of Clarifique Pro-Solution.

However, for the Sulwhasoo event, he incorporated a minimalistic silver neck chain into the fit that added intrigue to the overall look.

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over the Guardian: The Lonely and Great God star's looks, noting that he looked regal in the all-white ensemble.

Other than Yook Sung-jae, Lee Je-hoon of Taxi Driver fame was also present at the Sulwhasoo pop-up store. The actors rocked white suits to the opening event, with Lee Je-hoon pairing his suit with a crisp white shirt while the BTOB member went with a white t-shirt instead.

Fans say Yook Sung-jae looked "princely" in an effortless hair and makeup look

Expand Tweet

To pair with his all-white ensemble, Yook Sung-jae kept his beauty choices chic and effortless, allowing his outfit to be the star of the show.

He went with a casual, brushed down hairstyle, parting his hair down the side and curling his bangs ever so slightly to help frame his face.

For his makeup, the actor sported a flawless dewy base with next to no eye and cheek makeup. He paired it with a pink lip shade in a glossy finish, going for sheer coverage for an uber-natural look. The lip product added a healthy dose of color to his lips, helping define them without looking too intense.

Fans couldn't help but gush over his stunning visuals, as several of them noted that he looked like a prince in his all-white ensemble and dapper hairdo.

Netizens exclaimed that the K-drama star looked "expensive" at the Sulwhasoo event, with an X user exclaiming, "you know so well how handsome you are Sungjae-ah."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, Yook Sung-jae has been keeping out of the spotlight as of late. He last made an appearance at the Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2024 show live broadcast in September 2023, where he donned an overcoat and tailored pants combination in a chic houndstooth pattern.

Along with that, he debuted his natural black hair color at the event after having rocked a light brown hair shade for the first half of 2023.