Suzy and Yang Se-jong's look for their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Visual Couple"

Suzy and Yang Se-jong recently featured in Elle Korea to promote their latest project, Doona!. The popular magazine dropped the exclusive pictorial on October 20, the same day as the release of the highly anticipated K-drama, which one can now stream on Netflix.

The South Korean magazine released a carousel of pictures on its Instagram account, featuring one couple shot and six individual shots. The pictorial marks the first-ever couple photoshoot for Yang Se-jong, leaving his fans thrilled as they wished to see more couple shoots with the female leads of his future projects.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Netizens swooned over the K-drama stars' beauty, as the duo was a visual delight in the magazine pictorial. Suzy and Yang Se-jong's fashion and beauty choices were highly Doona!-coded, as they went with looks that best represented their roles of Lee Doo-Na and Lee Won-jun.

While fans appreciated the Korean actors' stunning visuals, they were left wanting as the exclusive pictorial released by Elle Korea featured only one picture with both stars together. With viewers having enjoyed their chemistry in Doona!, many requested the magazine for more couple shots with them together.

Suzy and Yang Se-jong looked mesmerizing in their latest pictorial with Elle Korea

Expand Tweet

Suzy rocked the 'hime cut' through the entirety of Doona!, flaunting the same in the magazine pictorial with Elle Korea. She styled it into two different hairstyles for the photo shoot, leaving it open for the couple shot, with the blunt bangs and face-framing fringes highlighting her facial features.

However, she tied it into an effortless half-up, half-down hairdo for her individual shots, incorporating soft waves into the bottom section to lend a casual touch to the hairstyle.

Yang Se-jong sported a similar hairstyle throughout the photo shoot, incorporating curls into his side-parted hair for a textured look in the couple shot. He left his hair straight for the individual shots, flaunting his natural hair texture, which gave the hairdo a casual and effortless look.

Expand Tweet

For his makeup, Yang Se-jong kept it minimal with a soft, dewy base and a light pink lip shade, which he rocked through the entirety of the magazine pictorial. However, Suzy sported two completely different makeup looks, going for a soft matte finish for the couple shot with a flawless matte base with subtle cheek makeup and a peachy pink lip shade in a matte finish.

The Start-Up actress switched out her lip product for her individual shots, opting for a pinkish-red lip shade with a glossy finish instead. Suzy amped up the intensity of her cheek makeup for the individual shots, going for a heavily flushed look.

However, she kept her eye makeup look subtle throughout the photo shoot, flaunting a simple winged liner with a light coat of mascara, which she paired with eyeshadow shades that matched her cheek makeup.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Fans gushed over the K-drama stars' beauty, with several of them noting that their visuals paired well together. An Instagram user even went on to state that the duo deserved the "couple of the year" award, as their chemistry was off-the-charts both in the K-drama as well as in the magazine pictorial.

Doona!, a highly anticipated project by fans and media alike, marked Yang Se-jong's comeback after his military enlistment and Suzy's comeback after the massive success of Anna. The romance drama was well-received by viewers worldwide, with all the episodes already being available on Netflix since October 20, 2023.