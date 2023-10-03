"Glitching like the girl off wreck it Ralph": TikToker's reaction to Black Death Mega Sour candy sparks hilarious memefest online

Claimed to be the world's sourest candy, Black Death Mega Sour recently became the talk of the town after popular TikToker @underratedhijabi took on the #megasourchallenge. The creator's video has garnered over 47 million views on TikTok and has caused a memefest online. The viral video saw the TikToker trying about two of the Black Death candies, which left her in momentary disgust.

Popular Tiktok Creator @underratedhijabi took on the #megasourchallenge (Image via @underratedhijabi/ TikTok)

The TikToker's reaction to eating the Black Death Mega Sour candies spread online like wildfire. Netizens had hilarious reactions to the video and stated that she appeared to be "glitching" like a Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph after eating the sour candy.

Expand Tweet

Exclusively sold by Mr Simms Sweet Shop, the mega sour candies are "acid coated lemon flavor sweets" that come with a disclaimer warning people that "excessive consumption within a brief time frame may cause temporary mouth and/or stomach pain."

"Put her in acting classes" - Tiktoker sparks memefest after trying the Black Death Mega Sour candies

Expand Tweet

Tiktoker @underratedhijabi took on the Black Death Mega Sour challenge and it sent fans into a frenzy. The TikTok creator was excited about her first experience with the mega sour candies. Right before sucking on her first candy, the creator gave viewers a glimpse of how scary the candies looked.

Soon after putting one piece in her mouth, she could be seen expressing disgust, thanks to the utterly sour candy. The creator said that the candy made her feel like there was "a metal rod in her throat." However, that wasn't enough to stop her from trying another Black Death candy, which left her with a similar experience.

Black Death Mega Sour candies are exclusive to the United Kingdom (Image via Mr Simms Sweet Shop / Twitter)

The TikTok was a little longer than a minute and it went viral in no time. The video has been seeing an increase in the number of views since it was uploaded and sparked a hilarious memefest on platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. Individuals took to the comments section of @soleilbunnyy's post to react to the video as they couldn't get enough of it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The #megasourchallenge has gone viral online as several individuals have been attempting to beat the Black Death Mega Sour candies. The candies can be purchased from Mr Simms Sweet Shop in the United Kingdom. However, customers should be warned that the candies can have some side effects including stomach or mouth pain if too many are consumed.