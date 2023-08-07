Golden Corral All-You-Can-Eat Wings and Fried Chicken deal: Varieties, beverages, availability, and all you need to know

Golden Corral is a restaurant chain in the United States that serves an all-you-can-eat buffet and grill. It is a privately held firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, with offices throughout 43 states of the USA and Puerto Rico.

The restaurant is back with its All-You-Can-Eat Wings and Fried Chicken deal, which includes new flavors, fan favorites, and specialty cocktails.

The All-You-Can-Eat Wings and Fried Chicken promotion is available only on weekdays after 4 p.m. at participating locations nationwide till September 10, 2023. However, interested customers need to keep in mind that closing hours may vary on weekends.

Golden Corral All-You-Can-Eat Wings and Fried Chicken deal is available only for a limited period of time

The restaurant is offering the deal for a short period of time (Image via Getty Images / Golden Corral)

According to their official website, the brand has provided more than 297 discount codes and offers in the last year, and 169 in the last 180 days. It is nearly always the market leader.

The company strives to offer consumers a wide range of options and flavors to suit their appetites. Customers can enjoy endless portions of their favorite chicken dishes combined with pleasant, seasonal beverages during this offer.

The eatery is returning with another tempting deal. They're offering an incredible price on All-You-Can-Eat Wings and Fried Chicken. However, the prices of the items haven't been revealed yet.

The fans can now enjoy not just their classic favorites, such as Classic Fried Chicken and Buffalo Wings, but also new additions for the summer of 2023. Sweet Bourbon BBQ Wings, Garlic Parmesan Wings, Hibiscus Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry Lemonade are among other offers.

The brand has something for everyone, whether the customers enjoy the classic taste of their Fried Chicken or wish to try new flavors like the Garlic Parmesan or Sweet Bourbon BBQ Wings.

Golden Corral is offering another deal with the Icee manufacturer

The ICEE collaborated with Golden Corral for a new offer (Image via ICEE)

The Icee manufacturer is an American beverage manufacturer headquartered in La Vergne, Tennessee. The Icee, a frozen carbonated beverage offered in fruit and soda flavors, is the company's signature product. Under the Icee and Slush Puppie brands, Icee also offers different frozen beverages and Italian ice pops.

Golden Corral @goldencorral

The delicious new dessert is available for a limited time! Come in and enjoy one today! 🦈 Our shark bait ICEE is here! 🦈The delicious new dessert is available for a limited time! Come in and enjoy one today! pic.twitter.com/ijjpyjXYd4

The company announced on July 25 that it is teaming up with Golden Corral to launch the toothy dessert. The limited-edition Shark Bait ICEE flavor serves as the foundation for the new Golden Corral dessert.

The delightful ICEE Fanta Blue Raspberry flavor has been dubbed 'Shark Bait' and can be topped with gummy sharks, creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream, and a drizzle of strawberry sauce for a fantastic dessert.

The offer is still ongoing, but it will be there up until September 3. Moreover, the price of this new product hasn't been announced yet.

More details about the company

It is a very popular chain of restaurant (Image via ICEE)

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to start a franchise with other corporations, James Maynard and William F. Carl devised the idea that became Golden Corral in 1972.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the chain, like other eateries, was forced to temporarily close most of its sites in accordance with COVID-19 preventative orders that spread over the world.

One of its top franchise operators filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2020, with plans to cancel at least six of its 33 leases. However, after Covid was eradicated, the chain became one of the most famous seafood restaurant chains in the world.

It serves a never-ending buffet for breakfast, lunch, and supper. There are constantly fresh menu choices to try, from their home-style menu favorites to iconic sirloin steaks to seasonal promotion specials. Their all-you-can-eat soup and salad buffet, distinctive yeast rolls, and homemade desserts, as well as soft-serve ice cream and their famous carrot cake, are available for lunch and dinner.