Gordon Ramsay's Hell’s Kitchen renewed for 2 more seasons: Everything to know

Gordon Ramsay's reality culinary show, Hell’s Kitchen, is ready to return as Fox announced its renewal for two more seasons. Known for its high-pressure cooking competition, the popular American show concluded its 22nd season earlier in January and has now confirmed to be officially returning to national television with the 23rd and 24th seasons.

The details about the renewal of Hell’s Kitchen were shared through X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram this Tuesday. Considering how the last season was based upon the 'American Dream' theme, the upcoming seasons are also expected to be moving forward with a similarly unique theme.

The announcement, however, did not confirm any such details except hinting that things are 'only getting hotter' for the new seasons.

Currently, there is still no information on the official premiere dates, but the makers of the show have revealed that Hell’s Kitchen will relocate from Las Vegas to Connecticut.

The upcoming seasons of the reality television show are to be shot in a custom set at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, where Chef Ramsay opened a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant last year.

Following the announcement of the renewal, Chef Gordon Ramsay commented:

“As my very first show on Fox, Hell’s Kitchen holds a very special place in my heart and it’s incredibly gratifying to have it renewed for its 23rd and 24th seasons. This show just keeps getting better and better, and with Fox, ITV and A. Smith & Co. as my partners, you can expect even bigger challenges, stronger talent and more intense competition in Hell’s Kitchen in the years to come.”

All you need to know about Gordon Ramsay's Hell’s Kitchen as it returns for 23rd and 24th seasons

Hell’s Kitchen, the reality television show that started back in 2005, is one of the most popular culinary shows hosted by the globally renowned chef - Gordon Ramsay.

Garnering a devoted fanbase over the past few years, Hell’s Kitchen has been one of the most-watched shows on Fox that will be completing its 20th anniversary next year.

With the famed show now officially confirmed for the 23rd and 24th seasons, fans nationwide will once again witness aspiring chefs compete against one another in an elimination competition.

As they work their way towards the conclusion of the season, the competitors will have to beat their opponents with their culinary expertise, ensuring they keep moving forward till one of them stands on top as the winner.

The Hell’s Kitchen is renewed for two more seasons of high-pressure culinary drama (Image via Gordon Ramsay / Studio Ramsay Global)

Staying loyal to the original premise, the upcoming seasons of Hell’s Kitchen will feature a massive grand cash prize for the final winner. As always, the winner of the season will also get the opportunity to work at one of the Gordon Ramsay-owned Hell's Kitchen restaurants as the Head Chef.

Chef Gordon Ramsay owns over seven Hell’s Kitchen restaurants that are located in - Miami, Atlantic City, Lake Tahoe, Foxwoods, Southern California, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

For the first time ever in the history of Hell’s Kitchen, a unique set is being constructed on the Foxwoods property for filming the upcoming seasons. The under-construction set expected to be completed by the end of April, is highly likely to bring a refreshing touch to the show often known for its heat and pressure.