Kim Mingyu, popularly known as Seventeen Mingyu, graced the covers of the February issue of Arena Homme+, a men's magazine.

The cover photos for the March issue were released on February 15, 2024 by Arena Homme+ featuring the member of the popular Korean boy group, Seventeen, in jewelry from the Italian luxury brand, Bulgari.

About Music on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared Behind The Scenes videos of the 26-year-old K-Pop star as he posed for the cameras. Fans were thrilled by the visuals with some commenting on how gorgeous and stylish they found the look.

Fans react positively to Mingyu's BTS shoot for Arena x Bulgari (Image via X/aboutmusicyt)

More details on Seventeen Mingyu's cover shoot for Arena Homme+

Mingyu exuded sophisticated charm in varying outfits styled by Godong-wook, while providing insights into what drives him as an artist and his journey to becoming a K-Pop star.

The first outfit saw the Korean celebrity in a crisp striped white shirt with a grey tie and light brown slacks. He accessorized with the Bulgari brand V-Zero One jewelry collection and left his short black hair to frame his face.

For the second look, Mingyu went monochrome in a black tank top and matching slacks. This look also featured Bulgari bracelets and rings also. The artist's hair was styled in a messy slick-back by Im Jung ho.

For the third look, Mingyu donned a blue denim jacket atop a white tank top and accessorized with a Bulgari necklace, rings and matching bracelet. The magazine pictorial was directed by Noh Hyunjin.

Speaking about his career, Mingyu told Arena Homme+:

“Viewers (who watched ‘Nana Tour‘) might think, ‘Since there was a camera, everyone must have realized a little bit.’ But that didn’t happen at all. Watching the show , I was like, ‘I think I’ve shown you all my no-nonsense appearances.’ I think it was an enjoyable journey.”

Speaking on his fans being his biggest driving force, Seventeen Mingyu says:

“It’s always difficult to work and rehearse songs. But the joy of being on stage after such a difficult time is much greater. Now I know the joy of showing my new self to the fans. “

Seventeen Mingyu's history with Bulgari

Seventeen Mingyu was officially announced as the first local ambassador of the Bulgari brand's Korean market on March 19, 2024. The announcement underscores the rising influence of Korean celebrities on international fashion.

The Seventeen group member made an appearance at the Bulgari studio opening at Seoul, effortlessly incorporating the Italian brand's jewelry into his outfits and driving home the point that he is a great fit for the brand.

The March 2024 issue of Arena Homme+ is available for purchase on eBay and KPop Merch.