The Illit group has been featured in a special edition cover for Elle Korea, giving fans a glimpse into their new musical careers and group aspirations, especially their debut album, Super Real Me, released on March 25, 2024.

This Korean girl group's album is full of promise, already securing positions in the top 10 iTunes charts across Brazil, Vietnam, and Thailand and securing the highly coveted second spot on Hateo, a Korean music streaming platform.

Fans and industry observers alike speculate whether the budding girl group will follow in the footsteps of their label mates, the esteemed girl groups NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM, under the HYBE umbrella.

The girl group's members include Yuna, Minju, Monka, Wonhee, and Iroha, who participated in the audition program, "R U Next?" created by HYBE and Cable channel JBTC in 2023.

Elle Korea shared some images from their exclusive pictorials and interviews and netizens reacted to them with pretty girls and greeted them with words of encouragement.

Netizens react positively to Illit's magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/@ElleKorea)

Netizens react positively to Illit's magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/@ElleKorea)

Netizens react positively to Illit's magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/@ElleKorea)

More details on the Illit group pictorials for Elle Korea magazine

Photographer Ahn Sang Mi executed the magazine pictorials for the new faces, while the fashion editor for the project was Lee Ha Yoon, with Art designer Kim Ryeun.

Stylist Jeong Hee dressed the Korean girl group in colorful ensembles depicting their girly natures. Their outfits ranged from a grey tank top on striped trousers, denim jackets, a stylish blue blouse on a white skirt, and a white top with floral designs paired with black loafers and white socks.

Members of the Illit group had their hair styled by Park Jihee in different ways; some had their hair in braids styles at the front while others left bangs to frame their faces.

Their makeup, executed by Hwang Hee Jung, featured a dewy look favored by most Korean celebrities.

Speaking with Elle Korea, Yuna of Illit group says of the debut:

"It was before our debut, but during my recent visit to Paris Fashion Week, I realized that we were finally known to the world when our fans shouted 'ILLIT!''

Minju of Illit group says:

"I'm looking forward to meeting our fans after our debut. I want to ask them how they are doing, and tell them that I love them. And I hope that all five of us will be able to enjoy music as happily as ever before."

Elle's interviews with upcoming Korean celebrities are available in Elle's April issue, and interview clips are available on Elle's YouTube channel.