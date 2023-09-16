What are Corset Braids? Everything you need to know about this ballet hairstyle. 

Corset braids are the latest hairstyle, ducking into the limelight and onto runways this fashion season. Corsets, those waist-cinching marvels, are no longer limited to a beauty seeker's closet. This ensemble has tip-toed in the beauty enthusiasts' hairstyles. The conventional yet excellent hair trend has already rolled its ball in the recent New York Spring/Summer Fashion Week 2024.

Corset braids, the next big hairstyle this fall season, look quite fancy, but it is easy to style and is more relaxed than usual corset-less braids. The hairstyle technique is the same regardless of whether one uses a wide satin ribbon or a thin thread.

Create this hairstyle by crisscrossing string or wide satin ribbons in the middle of two braids, just like inserting new shoelaces in sneakers. As suggested by the Toronto-based hairstylist Ariba Pervaiz:

"Tie each end to a bobby pin and use the pin to push the string through the braid."

Further details on Corset Braids, a.k.a the ballet hairstyle

This decorative hairstyle came to the limelight in the contemporary fashion dynasty at the New York Spring/Summer Fashion Week 2024. Styled by hairstylist Lacy Redway, the corset braid hairdo glamorized the runways when Christian Siriano commemorated his 15th anniversary in the fashion industry.

His Spring/Summer 2024 fashion collectibles oozed a joyful vibe, showcasing eye-catching confetti apparel, refined black tie ensembles, stunning delicate textiles, and a resurgence of the bow-skirt silhouette.

Check out some of the significant snippets on the trending corset braids and ballet hairdos with some twists!

Origins of the corset braid

The corset braiding hairstyle originated from the ballet community, where intricate and artistic hairstyles often enhance the overall aesthetic of the dancer and their performances. It rose into the limelight because it kept the hair securely in place, adding an elegant touch and sophistication to the fashionista and the dancer's on-stage appearance.

The history of braid dates back to 3500 BC and continues with its legacy that is here to stay. This extended hairstyle oozes class, cultural ethnicity, and faith from traditional cornrows and uncomplicated three-strand braids to Dutch braids.

Different variations of corset braids

While the conventional corset braiding follows a specific pattern, some variations allow for customization and creativity.

Here are a few popular corset braiding variations:

1) Double corset braids: Two corset braids on either side of the head for a symmetrical and balanced look.

2) Half-up corset braids: This hairstyle involves the creation of a single corset braid at the back of the head while leaving the remaining hair down.

3) Messy corset braids: This hairstyle deliberately loosens the braids while allowing some strands to fall loose for a more easy-going and bohemian vibe.

Tips to achieve the perfect corset braids

Here are some handy tips to acquire perfection on corset braiding hairstyle:

1) Keep practicing to acquire perfection: Like most complex hairstyles, corset braiding needs training to learn. Try more smallish braids before proceeding on to the entire hairstyle.

2) Employ the correct hair accessories: Use high-end hair elastics, hair ties, and bobby pins to keep the braids in position throughout the day or concert.

3) Count on deviations: After grasping the basics of this hairstyle, experiment with various braiding styles, like fishtail braids or Dutch braids, to make distinctive hairdo variations.

Simple steps of wearing this hairstyle

Initially intimidating, but with some trial and tolerance, creating corset braids can be child's play. To achieve this beautiful hairdo, one has to follow some simple steps.

Here are the steps:

Brush and untangle the hair thoroughly. For the same, one can apply a coin-size amount of hair-styling product. This will add to the hair texture and hold the style in place.

With a tail comb, make two equal hair sections, i.e., a middle part from the forehead downwards to the nape of the neck.

Take a small section of hair from the front of one side and make three sections in equal portions.

Start braiding the tresses while crisscrossing the right hair strands over the middle strands, then the left strands over the new central strands.

Continue with the same till reaching the hair tips. Then, secure these with a small elastic band.

Duplicate this braiding procedure on the other side, forming a dual braid.

Once done, fetch the two braids to the opposing side of the head, crisscrossing them over each other to form a corset-like design.

Tie the endings with bobby pins, masking them secretly within these braids.

As a finishing touch, gently tug the braid strands to form a smoother, more voluminous look.

Adorn the hairdo with ornamental hairpins or stripes for a hint of classiness.

Corset braids are one of the biggest trending hairdos, adding an elegant touch and sophistication to any makeover. This hairstyle's intricate pattern and structured appearance have become favored among many beauty enthusiasts, and it is no longer just for ballet dancers.