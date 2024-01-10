Jimmy John’s bids farewell to Kickin' Ranch: Everything to know as the condiment is replaced with Jalapeño Ranch

Jimmy John’s Kickin’ Ranch will be bidding farewell to fans this month, as the fast food chain announced the discontinuation of the much-loved condiment. First introduced to the chain's United States menu in 2018, the Kickin’ Ranch has become more or less of a "cult favorite" that pairs perfectly with the chain's savory sandwiches.

While the chain has not revealed an exact reason behind the discontinuation of the condiment, pictures of a release have been making their rounds on Reddit, suggesting that it could be because of how laborious making an "in-house" ranch can be.

The fan-favorite item will officially be leaving the chain's menu by January 22, and will be replaced by an all-new "Jalapeño Ranch." Available in a similar capacity as the Kickin’ Ranch, the Jalapeño Ranch will offer a creamy and spicy kick of flavors to your sandwiches.

The Kickin’ Ranch officially leaves the menu on January 22 (Image via Jimmy John’s)

Loyal fans of the condiment will still be able to enjoy the Kickin' Ranch with all sorts of sandwiches at the nearest participating stores, until it's finally removed from the menu.

All you need to know about Jimmy John’s Kickin’ Ranch

Jimmy John’s marks the end of an era as the sandwich chain announced the discontinuation of the Kickin’ Ranch. The tangy condiment, that has been around for over six years, will officially be leaving the menu on January 22 and be replaced by a new "Jalapeño Ranch."

Allowing fans to bid a meaningful goodbye to the ranch sauce, the chain has introduced over 100 limited-edition bottles. Priced at a single cent ($0.1), the Kickin’ Ranch bottles are sold through the brand's website - www.jimmyjohns.com. Fans, however, may no longer be able to grab them, as all hundred bottles of the tangy condiment have already been claimed in less than 24 hours of the January 9 launch.

Although the limited-edition bottles may have flown off the shelves, all is still not lost because the Kickin’ Ranch is still available at restaurants nationwide until the official date of discontinuation. Fans are advised to make the best out of the last remaining days of the tangy condiment.

The Kickin’ Ranch will be replaced by a new Jalapeño Ranch (Image via JJimmy John’s)

The chain is also bidding goodbye to two of its mustard condiments, Jimmy Mustard® and Grey Poupon®. The mustard condiments, that are being removed for the simplification and centralization of the menu, will be replaced by Heinz Yellow Mustard.

Jimmy John’s is also removing the Monster Energy® and Simply Lemonade® bottled drinks due to low turnover rates. All concerned items will be leaving the menu along with the Kickin’ Ranch by January 22.

How to make a version of Jimmy John’s Kickin' Ranch

While there's nothing better than the original Kickin' Ranch, fans can also consider making the condiment right at their homes by following a recipe that uses top-quality ingredients, like - "red or yellow pickled cherry peppers, brine of the pickled peppers, mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, garlic powder, dried dill, onion powder, dried parsley, black pepper, smoked paprika, and kosher salt."

The steps to making the savory ranch are pretty simple as you only need to blend the peppers and the brine till they are finely chopped. Next, you have to blend them with the mayonnaise and sour cream to mix everything well, before you add in the buttermilk and blend with all the seasonings. Once chilled, you get yourself a perfectly tangy and creamy copycat of Kickin’ Ranch to dunk your sandwiches in.

Although the copycat ranch experience may not be as good as the originals you get at Jimmy John’s, it could be a decent option for fans who don't want to miss out on the tangy ranch after it's officially discontinued.