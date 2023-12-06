Kim Da-mi’s look for the latest magazine campaign wins the internet: "The most stunning"

On December 4, 2023, Harper's Bazaar Korea shared some pictures and a short reel of one of the top Korean actresses, Kim Da-mi, featuring Bottega Veneta. The popular magazine brand featured the Korean actress for their limited edition digital cover for January 2024.

Da-mi also shared her new pictorials via her official Instagram handle, tagging both Harper's Bazaar Korea and Bottega Veneta.

For the new digital cover, Da-mi can be seen wearing stunning pieces from the new Bottega Veneta Holiday Collection 2023. The new pictorials instantly circulated all over the social media platforms, with fans in awe of her looks:

"Soooo beautiful": Fans in awe of Kim Da-min's new look for Harper's Bazaar Korea and Bottega Veneta

Kim Da-mi is a highly acclaimed South Korean actress known for her versatile roles in both films and television series. She has gained popularity in both national and international markets. She started her acting career in 2017 and was soon acknowledged for her versatile acting skills and visuals.

Her recent pictorials for Harper's Bazaar Korea and Bottega Veneta have won the internet. In the photos and the video, Kim Da-mi is wearing various pieces from the 2023 Holiday Collection of Bottega Veneta.

Kim Da-mi rose to prominence for her portrayal of the titular character in the action-mystery film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion in 2018. She has won several awards, including the Best New Actress Award at the 2018 Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Best New Actress Award at the 2020 Baeksang Arts Awards.

Some of her most recognized works are Our Beloved Summer, Itaewon Class, and Soulmate. Da-mi has not only made a name for herself in the entertainment industry but has also gained recognition in the fashion world.

The Korean actress' fans know her for her stylish looks both on and off the screen. She has been featured in fashion editorials and campaigns for renowned brands.

In 2018, her acting awards became an effective calling card for product endorsements, such as Vaseline and ETIQA Advance Facial Mask. She has been featured in a peachy joy pictorial for Cosmopolitan Korea. One of Kim Da-mi's most significant accomplishments in the fashion world is becoming the brand ambassador for Fendi.

Da-mi's upcoming project is Nine Puzzle, which is a suspense thriller drama series. Son Suk-ku and Da-mi will be the leads of the series. The official release date is not confirmed yet, but it can be expected that the series will be released sometime in 2024.