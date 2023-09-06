Little Caesars NFL 4-Quarter Calzony Meal Deal: Items, price, availability, and other details revealed

Little Caesars Inc., an international pizza chain based in the United States, has returned with another appealing deal. The NFL 4-Quarter Calzony Meal Deal with Pepsi and the New 4-Quarter Calzony are the two new meals introduced by Little Caesars.

For a limited time period, participating Little Caesars restaurants nationwide will offer both the new 4-Quarter Calzony and NFL 4-Quarter Calzony Meal Deal. It is an ongoing promotion, however, the brand has not yet revealed the expiration date.

The Little Caesars NFL 4-Quarter Calzony Meal is available only for a limited period of time and at selected restaurants

The Little Caesars NFL 4-Quarter Calzony Meal Offer with Pepsi and 4-Quarter Calzony has been announced as a celebratory value meal offer to assist hungry football fans during the autumn season.

The 4-Quarter Calzony Pizza, priced at $8.99, is a large pizza topped with four different meats, including ham, pepperoni, bacon, and Italian Sausage. It also has a buttery calzone-style crust filled with melty mozzarella cheese and one of the center meats in each corner. It also features a side of Crazy Sauce.

For a suggested price of $13.99, the NFL 4-Quarter Calzony Meal Deal with Pepsi contains a 4-Quarter Calzony, a Crazy Combo, and a 2-liter Pepsi beverage. It is, however, only accessible for online ordering, and pricing may vary based on region.

Little Caesars was founded in 1959

Mike and Marian Ilitch, a married couple, founded Little Caesars Pizza on May 8, 1959. The initial restaurant was named "Little Caesar's Pizza Treat" and was located at a strip mall in Garden City, Michigan, in a Detroit suburb. The original store closed in October 2018, and a new structure in adjacent Westland took its place.

According to 2020 data, the franchise is currently the third-largest pizza chain in the United States by total sales, trailing only Pizza Hut and Domino's Pizza. It owns and runs pizza restaurants throughout the United States as well as throughout Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

The brand makes a wide range of pizzas. The HOT-N-READY menu includes items meant to make popular foods available for immediate carryout. There are other items as well, which are classified as specialty pizzas or bespoke pizzas. The Deep! Deep! Dish Pizza, which is a Detroit-style pizza, was added to the menu in 2013.

Pizza by the Foot, a three-foot-long rectangular pizza, was developed in 1996. However, the product has now been discontinued. Nevertheless, its equivalent, Pizza by the Metre, has been a top-rated product in the Saudi Arabian market since the 1990s.

Little Caesars occasionally offers limited-time deals. They debuted the Soft Pretzel Crust Pizza in 2014, followed by the Bacon Wrapped Deep! Deep! Dish Pizza in 2015.