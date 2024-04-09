"Lord have mercy”: Fans appreciate The Rock and Roman Reigns’ looks for The Tonight Show

As The Rock and Roman Reign appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on April 3, 2024, netizens took to social media to appreciate their styling. For the first time in history, the duo came together on the show, retrospecting memories that provide a touch of nostalgia.

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a, The Rock came to the show with his cousin Roman Reign and joined Jimmy Fallon to speak about WrestleMania 40, scheduled for April 6 and 7. Through this show, the duo touted the big matches while keeping the show light-hearted.

In that show, Rock wore an ivory shirt and paired it with matching pants. He completed the look with necklaces and black shoes. On the other hand, Roman Reigns covered himself in black. His golden watch brought the contrast to the outfit.

While the posts went on the internet, the fans seemed quite happy to see the wrestling stars together. A fan named @Cleopatra04 commented,

@Cleopatra04 commented on The Rock and Roman duo at the Tonight Show " Lord have mercy" ( Image via @therock/ Instagram)

The other fans have shared different views regarding the show and the duo. Some fans appreciated the muscular physique of Dwayne Johnson, while some talked about Roman.

A follower named @mayalasry has mentioned it as bloodline swag in the comment box. Some fans have remarked that they both looked cute together, while some said that Dwayne looked younger than Roman.

Fans loved Dwayne and Roman duo at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ( Image via @therock/ Instagram)

The Rock and Roman Reigns at The Tonight Show

Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns's appearance made for an eventful episode as the two talked about their competitors, wrestling, and more.

Dwayne chose an ivory-shade shirt for the show, accentuating the light shimmer on the whole. The black buttons brought the contrast to the glossy shirt which was styled with few buttons opened.

To bring elegance, the wrestler adorned two necklaces. His bald head was complemented by black-framed glasses, finishing the look with a pair of black loafers.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns was adorned in complete black, contrasting with the Rock. He embraced a black round-neck top and layered it with a black blazer. At the bottom, he chose loose-fit black trousers. To wrap up the look, Roman wore black boots and golden watches.

In the show, Roman Reigns and Dwayne talked about the dominant family in WrestleMania 40 when Fallon asked about the finals. The Rock calmly mentioned his opponents, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, appreciating them for their wrestling prowess. However, he ended the speech by saying that The Final Boss and the Tribal Chief would be the ones at the top.

Dyawne said:

"I liken Cody Rhodes to Luke Skywalker and I liken Seth Rollins to The Joker. But at the end of the day, there can only be one. And when there is only one, you've got The Tribal Chief and you have The Final Boss – and I have the pleasure of getting back into the ring."

The show was filled with laughter and nostalgia as the duo reminisced about their childhood and their fathers wrestling each other.

