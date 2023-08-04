National Whataburger Day 2023 deals: Date, how to avail, and all you need to know

Whataburger is an American regional fast food restaurant, mostly focused on selling hamburgers. The brand is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, but it was founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The company just announced that they are celebrating National Whataburger Day on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and will be releasing an in-app offer for a free burger as part of the celebration.

The Whataburger offer is only for August 8

In a recent press release issued on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the brand declared that, in honor of its 73rd birthday, it is announcing August 8 as National Whataburger Day and will be giving away free burgers as part of this celebration.

This burger will feature a huge beef patty, tomato, lettuce, sliced onions, pickles, and mustard served on a 5-inch bun. Although the prices may vary, it is usually around $5. This promotion is valid from August 7 to August 8, 2023. It will also be offered at all participating locations.

Furthermore, while these burgers are free and no purchase is required, there is a small catch. According to the brand's news release, in order to collect the celebratory free burger, the customer must complete the following steps:

• They first need to visit the App Store or Google Play to download the official app of the franchise.

• Then they need to sign up for a Rewards account.

This deal is only available for active users. If a customer already has a Rewards membership, they can enjoy the burger, provided they have used the app to place at least one order in the last one year.

Other deals of the franchise offered on the same day

The official press release also mentions:

“We'll be rolling out the orange carpet for some of our most passionate fans and Family Members by inviting them to Whataburger's Home Office in San Antonio, Texas, for a behind-the-scenes peek at what we've got cooking”.

In addition to giving away free burgers, the company is wiping out $73,000 worth of local school food debt, which is $1,000 for every year the restaurant has been founded.

Furthermore, the firm revealed that Table tent collectors will no longer have to settle with the standard five-finger discount to add to their collection. This is because, in addition to the in-app burger freebie, each restaurant of the company will give away limited amounts of table tents to visitors on August 8, 2023.

They can also buy something on Whatastore that day and receive a free table tent with their purchase.

Details about the franchise

The Dobson family still owns a minor part of the company, which is presently operated by a private equity firm. The company changed ownership in 2019. Since then, it has opened over 670 restaurants in Texas and over 150 in Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and the South.

Aside from Texas, the company has restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Kansas.

Moreover, the company also opened "Whataburger by the Bay" on Shoreline Blvd in Corpus Christi on May 6, 1999, which is the largest restaurant of the franchise yet.

The restaurant franchise is famous for burgers, french fries, barbeque chicken strips, beef patties, sandwiches, and chicken.