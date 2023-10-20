Netizens go gaga about aespa Karina and Giselle's look for their latest magazine pictorial: "World pause for this Kariselle slayage!"

aespa's Karina and Giselle recently featured in Harper's Bazaar Korea, where they collaborated with the Italian fashion house Max Mara. The magazine pictorial aims to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Teddy Bear Icon Coat, with Karina and Giselle flaunting different colorways of the same to best showcase the versatility of the iconic coat.

The Teddy Bear Coat is a wardrobe staple that would be perfect for Fall 2023, taking inspiration from one of the vintage pieces from Max Mara. It is cozy yet elegant, bringing together comfort and style for effortlessly chic outerwear that elevates the overall look.

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the aespa members' beauty, as several of them exclaimed that they "slayed" the photoshoot. While their fits were minimalistic and neutral-toned, the addition of the Teddy Bear Coat made the looks more luxurious, with fans noting that the K-pop idols exuded a "rich daughter" aura.

For the magazine pictorial, Karina and Giselle rocked a wide range of looks. The duo sported a mix of jumpsuits, mini dresses, and full-length dresses, which they then paired with the Teddy Bear Icon Coat. While they went with the signature brown and white for their individual shots, Karina and Giselle opted for a muted lavender and beige colorway for their group shot.

aespa's Karina and Giselle looked gorgeous in two completely different looks for their latest pictorial with Harper's Bazaar Korea

Karina and Giselle went with two completely different looks for their latest magazine pictorial, with Giselle leaving her hair open with feathery bangs that framed her face beautifully and Karina opting for a low ponytail with face-framing fringes that were curled to perfection. While Giselle's hairstyle was sleek and edgy, Karina's hairdo was fluffy and lived-in for a casual look.

The aespa members opted for a flawless dewy base with heavily flushed cheeks for Harper's Bazaar Korea shoot, with Giselle sporting a coral tone in comparison to Karina's pink hue. Both the idols sported similar lip shades for their group shot, with Karina switching out the nude lip color with a brick red shade in a matte finish for one of her individual shots.

Both Karina and Giselle rocked a subtle smokey eye to add some depth to their eyes. However, they made tweaks to their eye makeup look for it to best suit their unique eye shape. For their nail art, Karina went with plain black nail paint, while Giselle opted for white nail art with beautiful golden accents.

Fans swooned over the aespa members' beauty, with several of them loving the "double visual" duo. An X user jokingly noted that the "unnie line" of the hit girl group was slaying the magazine pictorial, as others gushed over their doll-like visuals.

In other news, aespa will be celebrating their third debut anniversary on November 17, 2023. They will reportedly hold a fan meeting in Seoul to celebrate the occasion with their fans, where they will be performing some of their hit tracks along with holding talk sessions and games to connect better with MYs (aespa's fandom name).