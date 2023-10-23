Netizens go gaga over IVE Yujin's look for her latest magazine pictorial: "She’s literally the prettiest girl ever"

IVE's Yujin recently appeared in a shoot for W Korea, and the magazine released an exclusive pictorial featuring the K-pop star before her highly anticipated appearance at the Fendi SS24 show in Milan on September 20, 2023. The photoshoot covered two completely different looks, as the singer rocked a velvet co-ord set for some of the pictures, later changing into a gorgeous gray dress for the fashion show.

Aptly titled "New Icon," the magazine pictorial follows the IVE member as she prepares for her fashion week debut. The occasion marks her very first Milan Fashion Week appearance, with the K-pop idol attending her first ever fashion show as Fendi's official ambassador.

Her appearance at the show was all the more iconic as the singer is the youngest ambassador of the Italian fashion house.

Netizens were left in awe of her beauty, as several of them noted that Yujin's stunning visuals were second to none in the K-entertainment industry.

While she went with an all-gray ensemble for the fashion show, she donned a chic velvet two piece at the hotel. She paired it with classic black pumps and a minimalistic neck chain, with her Fendi sling bag elevating the overall look.

DIVEs especially loved her edgy hairstyle, with the K-pop idol making use of hair extensions to achieve the look. Prior to her Milan Fashion Week appearance, the singer had debuted a shoulder-length bob, pleasantly surprising her fans as she had rocked a long hairdo for quite some time.

Netizens were ecstatic to see the singer sporting an edgy wolf cut at the Fendi show, which she also rocked in her latest pictorial with W Korea.

Fans in awe of IVE Yujin's natural makeup and edgy hairstyle in her latest pictorial with W Korea

Yujin's hair and makeup were perfectly fitting for her all-black ensemble, with her outfit tying into the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend. The velvet material added a hint of shine to the fit, with the idol pairing it with black pumps and handbag for a monochromatic look.

For her makeup, the IVE member went with a natural makeup look for the magazine pictorial, opting for a soft matte base and subtle cheek makeup. To add some depth to her eyes, the singer lined her upper lash line and waterline with a black eyeliner, which lent a hint of edginess to her makeup look.

Along with that, she opted for a nude pink lip shade that added a healthy dose of color to her lips without taking away from her minimalistic look.

Yujin's hairstyle for the magazine pictorial was a fluffy variant of her hairdo for the Fendi show, as she sported an edgy wet look for the fashion show. Her bangs and face-framing fringes were all the more feathery, as she avoided using any hair gel for her pre-fashion show look.

Along with that, her choppy hair extensions added some gorgeous layers to her hairstyle, lending volume and texture to the look.

Fans swooned over Yujin's beauty, as several of them noted that her photoshoots with W Korea have been some of the best magazine pictorials since her debut.

Netizens were left in awe of the intense aura she exuded in the pictures:

In other news, Yujin has been keeping busy with the promotion of IVE's latest track, Baddie, having received much praise for her amazing dance moves in its music video and stage performances alike.